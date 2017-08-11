from Rebecca Click

Pictured above are the Estill JV and Varsity golf teams. Pictured left to right, Isaac Napier, Joe Benton, Kaden Stewart, Cobbe Click, Kade Benton, Caleb Witt, Kenny Rose, Andrew Elam, Noah Walters, and in back Dean Tucker.

The Estill County Boys’ Golf Team would like to thank their sponsors for helping them with their tournament Saturday. A big thank you to the following: Tamara Rose, CPA; Click Farms; Citizens Guaranty Bank of Jackson; Davis Law Offices; Little Caesars of Irvine; Big Katz Auto Sales; Irvine Health Mart; Hardy Oil; Ravenna Food Mart and Caleb Click’s pop and gram.

The Estill County Boys’ varsity golf team is off to a great start this summer. This freshman dominated team with one sophomore and a seventh grader played Tuesday, August 1st, in London at Woodsen Bend Golf Course and took home their first first place overall out of nine teams. Not only did they win first place, but they also had their one and two men tie for first place overall.

Isaac Napier and Joe Benton both shot a 73 one over par and had to play hole one in a playoff for first place overall. Isaac Napier ended up placing first overall and Joe Benton placed second overall out of around 50 varsity golfers.

Estill finished the tournament with an impressive score of 311. They beat the second place team Corbin by 11 strokes. Other teams in the tournament were Russell County, Pulaski County, two teams from McCreary Central, Somerset, Southwestern, and Wayne County.

On Saturday, August 5, Estill hosted their annual home tournament at Estill County Golf Club. Estill finished second out of fourteen teams who competed. Estill finished with an impressive score of 297 behind Scott County with a very impressive score of 295. Estill’s Joe Benton tied for first place overall with a score of one over par 71. He played hole three a playoff hole again against two other boys to win and secure the first place overall title out of around 70 golfers. Estill’s Isaac Napier was right behind teammate Joe Benton with an impressive score of 72 and Estill’s Cobbe Click had a 75 followed by Andrew Elam with a 79. Besides Estill and Powell there were teams competing from Pikeville, Powell County, Rowan County, Hazard, Somerset, Model, North Laurel, Rockcastle, Paintsville, Mercer County, Jackson City, and South Laurel.

Estill’s JV team competed today also and finished with a respectable score. The JV team consists of one man freshman Noah Walters, two man eighth grader Caden Stewart, three man seventh grader Kenny Rose, and freshman Dean Tucker and seventh grader Caleb Witt.

Estill’s next tournament is Saturday, August 12, at Powell County. The Estill golf teams are coached by Ricky Joe Benton.