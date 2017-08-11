Photos submitted

Natascha Richardson was recently honored in a White Coat Ceremony for students of the University of Louisville School of Medicine.

Natascha Richardson was one of incoming medical students who were welcomed into the University of Louisville School of Medicine community during a recent “White Coat Ceremony” that seeks to impress upon students the importance of the relationship between doctor and patient.

Friends, family members and colleagues gathered for the ceremony where students were “cloaked” in their white coats by one of four faculty members from the School of Medicine. The class then stood to recite the Declaration of Geneva. Natascha is the daughter of Antje and Carlos Ray Richardson.