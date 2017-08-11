Ralph Barnes, 80

Last week Frankfort lost one of its Old Guard, Ralph L. Barnes. He loved books, history, and people. At 80, he was still the life of the party, a master at the art of conversation with an unmatched sense of humor, he was most often funny when he wasn’t trying to be and he laughed loudest when the joke was on him.

He was active until almost the very end, retiring from his last job two years ago as head doorman for the Kentucky House of Representatives. He joked that no doors were stolen from the Capitol under his watch.

He also enjoyed his status as unofficial leader of the Dragonites, a happy band of pub regulars who took their name from the old St. George and the Dragon and never stopped pubbing after it changed hands, spreading their mirth to other favorite gathering spots around Frankfort, too.

As a true Kentuckian and firstborn of the proprietor of the regrettably long gone Daniel Boone Inn, one of Ralph’s last wishes was for a sip of bourbon, a request accommodated in the presence of good friends who emptied more than one bottle smuggled into his hospital room just a few weeks ago.

He was a man of many talents and vocations. After the Army in which he was stationed in Berlin for 3 years during the mid-1950’s, followed by executive positions with IBM, Corning, and Kroger, he left to pursue his passion of entrepreneurship. A bold move at age 32 in those days, he owned and operated numerous restaurants and retail establishments around the Commonwealth. His career continued as CEO over the Correction Industries programs in Kentucky, Ohio, Mississippi, and Florida.

Most important about Ralph is that he was a family man and a good guy who showed his love by making people laugh.

Cheers to you Ralph for getting right whatever this life thing is supposed to be about.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 58 years, Maryanna White Barnes; his sons, Brett Barnes and Beau Barnes and wife, Stephanie Barnes; and grandchildren, Anna, Riley, and Jack Barnes. He also leaves behind several family and friends to cherish his memory.

A celebration of life will be held later this month. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com

Denny Ray Conrad, 78

Denny Ray Conrad, 78, of Eli Sparks Road in Irvine died Monday, July 31, at the Irvine Health & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. He was born March 17, 1939, in Estill County and was the son of the late Henry and Gertrude Reece Conrad. He was a carpenter and was of the Baptist faith. He had lived in Estill County all his life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Bowles Conrad.

He is survived by three daughters, Junnie Lynn Conrad of Irvine, Sandra Ray Conrad of Ravenna, and Rhonda Fern Riley of Irvine; five sons, Jerry Conrad of Means, Sam Conrad of Irvine, Terry Conrad of Irvine, Stan “Jiggs” Conrad of Irvine, and Dale Conrad of Irvine; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Chrystal Johnson; and a brother, Hearl Conrad.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, August 3, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial at the David Reece Cemetery.

Michael Glen “Michelo” Riddell, 61

Michael Glenn “Michelo” Riddell, 61, of Clevis Springs Road in Irvine, died Saturday, August 5, at the Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital. He was born February 24, 1956, in Madison County, a son of the late Russell and Alverta Underwood Riddell. He was a retired carpenter and had lived in Estill County all his life. He was the President of the Free Riders Motorcycle Club.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Sue Willis Riddell; a daughter, Jessica Alverta Riddell and husband, Matt Riddell of Madison County; a son, Michael Glenn Riddell, Jr. of Estill County; three sisters, Lucille Carroll and husband, Bobby Carroll of Estill County; Betty Faye West and husband, Andy West of Estill County, and Bernice Burke and husband, Larry Burke of Estill County; and a brother, Charles Darrell Riddell of Estill County.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Russell Riddell, Jr.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, August 8, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the West Irvine Cemetery.

Ella Faye Johnson, 95

Ella Faye Johnson, 95, of Red Lick Road in Irvine died Saturday, August 5, at the Irvine Health & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. She was born August 19, 1921 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Joe Stone and Dora White Stone Jenkins. She was a homemaker and a member of the South Irvine Pentecostal Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Johnson.

She is survived by four daughters, Josephine Smith of Indiana, Irene Brown of Ohio, Laura McKinney of Estill County, and Wanda Rawlins of Estill County; a son, Harold Johnson of Estill County; 20 grandchildren; and several great and great-great grandchildren

She was preceded in death by two sons, Clayton and Paul Johnson; a sister, Mae Horn; three brothers, L.C. Stone, Wilson Stone, and Sherman Stone; and two grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, August 9, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jerry Rose. Burial at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Thomas Edward Chaney, 35

Thomas Edward Chaney, 35, died Sunday, August 6, in Lexington. He was born March 6, 1982 in Irvine, Kentucky. He was employed by Amazon and was an avid painter.

Survivors include his mother, Laura Rogers; his partner, Patrick Royse; a brother, Edmund Walker Chaney and wife, Melissa Chaney; sisters, Melissa Ann McKinney and husband, Anthony McKinney and Diana Stamper and husband, Greg Stamper; a step-sister, Rachel Shivel Clark; nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lacy and Delphia Tipton and Oscar and Flora Profitt.

Services will be held Thursday, August 10, at 1p.m., at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 until 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial in Rose Cemetery, Knowlton Ridge with Anthony McKinney, Greg Stamper, Brian Barnes serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be, Christopher McKinney, and Tyler Carrol.

Ruby Alice Barnes Lynch, 74

Ruby Alice Barnes Lynch, 74, wife of Richard “Boola” Lynch, died Monday, July 31, at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond after a long illness. A native of Estill County, she was a daughter of the late Sam C. and Stanley Green Reed Barnes. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Ryan Johnson; a great grandson, Lucas Embry; her brothers, Roy, Clyde, Allen, Boyd, and Alvin “Dud” Barnes; her sisters, Ona Barnes, Dorothy Chaney, and Mildred McCoy. She loved spending time with her husband, her children and her grandchildren. She enjoyed the outdoors, bird watching and gardening, and giving candy out at Halloween.

Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Richard “Boola” Lynch; daughters, Teresa Johnson and husband, Randy Johnson, Vicki Powell and husband, Breck Powell, Jr., Robyn Morefield and husband, Victor Morefield, Angela Merrell and biyfriend, Bobby Blevins, and Christi Lynch; sons, Stanley Kevin Merrell and wife, April Merrell, Richard Lincoln Lynch and wife, Lori Lynch; brothers, Raymond Barnes, and Wayne Barnes; sisters, Lou Ellen Gray, and Charlene O’Shea; 16 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.

Services were held Friday, August 4, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Brother Terry Barnes officiating. Burial in the Oakdale Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jared Powell, Dennis Burns, Jr., Stanley Merrell, Kyle Short, G.B. Kelley, and Josh Lambert.