Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare and every Monday at 105 Main Street at 7 p.m. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-3018 for more information.

August Memorial Meeting

There will be an August Memorial meeting at Double Oaks Cemetery, off of Eli Sparks Rd., Barnes Mountain, Sunday, Aug. 13.

Beginner Yoga at Marcum and Wallace

Beginner Yoga class at Marcum & Wallace Hospital is held in the Mercy Room each Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with instructor Laritza Gomez. The cost is one non-perishable food item for Helping Hands Outreach Ministry. Bring your own yoga mat. The instructor will guide the class through basic poses focused on relaxation, building core strength and flexibility. For class updates, please check the Marcum & Wallace Hospital Facebook page.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Color Blaze Color Run

The Estill County High School Cheer Boosters are hosting a color Run/Walk on September 2, 2017. Participants will have two options, a 5k run or 2K walk. • We will place registration forms at various businesses around town (details to come).• Registration will also be available on-site the morning of the race. • We are offering a discount for groups. Cost to participate is $22, for Early Bird Registration, $25, after August 18; $20 for each participant for groups of 10 or more (Early Bird); or $23 per participant for groups after August 18. For more information email echscheerboosters@yahoo.com.

Concerned Citizens Meeting

There will be a meeting for the CCEC (Concerned Citizens of Estill County) to bring everyone up to date with the litigation that has recently been waged in Franklin Circuit Court. The time, date and location will be Next Wednesday, August 16, at 1 p.m. in the basement of Irvine United Methodist Church, which is across the street from the Estill County Public Library.

Estill County Farmers Market

The Estill County Farmers Market is open on Fridays, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Estill County Fairground Pavilion and on the second Tuesday of each month, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Estill County Extension Office. On Friday, August 11, come by for a cooking demonstration using fresh local ingredients, and on Friday, August 18, a crafting station will be set up for the kids. Any questions? Email estillcountyfarmersmarket@gmail.com or call (606) 726-0679.

Hospice Summer Affair

A Summer Affair for Hospice Care will happen on Sat., Aug. 12, at 6 p.m., at the Estill County Fair Barn. There will be live music, silent auctions, food by Mary Ann’s Catering, and a Kentucky Proud theme. For tickets, visit hospicecareplus.org or call Citizens Guaranty Bank at 606-726-2002. All proceeds are donated to Hospice Care Plus.

Kayak River Run

There will be a Kayak River Run, Saturday, Aug. 12. Entry fee is $25 per person (Event for age 18 and over). Registration price includes includes a t-shirt, insurance, and a meal. Registration is from 10 a.m. until noon. The starting line is at the American Legion Post #79, Ravenna, KY, check point will be at the mouth of Miller’s Creek (approximately 2.5 miles), and the finish will be at the American Legion Post #79 dock. The challenge will begin at 1 p.m. There will be door prizes and prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, and much more. Primitive camping available. Kayak rentals available. If you are interested in registering for this event contact Michelle at (502) 404-9881 or Betty at (270) 392-9588. This event is sponsored by the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 79.

Library Board Meetings

The Estill County Public Library board of directors will begin meeting on the third Wednesday of each month instead of on the third Thursday. However, the time of day and location will not change; The board will still meet at 1:00 p.m. in the library meeting room, and meetings are always open to the public.

Ministerial Association

The Estill Co. Ministerial Association cordially invites everyone in the community to a free old-fashion Soup Bean and Corn Bread Supper on Saturday, August 19, 5 to 7 p.m. The event will be held at the Wisemantown United Methodist Church. Guest musicians and singers will be Jonetta Dunaway, pianist, and singers God’s Family Connection and the Praise Singers. This is a covered dish to share event, and everyone attending is asked to bring a covered dish that would compliment soup beans and corn bread. You may also bring a pot of beans and a skillet of corn bread to share. Beverages (tea and pop) will be furnished by the Rice Station Christian Church. For more information, contact Rev. Curt Napier at (517) 719-2238 or Rev. Paul Groves at (606) 643-5321.

Natural Bridge Artisan Festival

Enjoy the beautiful scenery, experience mountain traditions, and learn about local Appalachian heritage at Natural Bridge State Park, August 18 through August 20. Listen to Fold and Bluegrass entertainment, walk through a quilt showcase at Hemlock Lodge, Dancing and Clogging on Saturday night at Hoedown Island, browse through handmade jewelry, metal, and wood crafts, view and purchase Appalachian paintings and photography, hike .5 miles on the original trail to Natural Bridge Arch. Find us on facebook at www.facebook.com/NaturalBridgeArtisanFestival .

Picnic in the Park

The third annual Picnic in the Park will be on Sept. 1, 2017 at the Ravenna Veteran’s Memorial Park. Gates will open at 5 p.m., and admission is $10. Children six and under are free. There will be limited pavilion seating available for $75 (seating for six at each table). Food trucks will be on site, and the Faded Blue Band and Footloose Cloggers will be entertaining. The Estill Arts Council will offer tie-dyiny and corn hole games will also be set up. Door prizes will be given away. The theme for this year’s decorating contest is classic Broadway plays. There will be table and blanket categories.

Third Annual Vendor Fair

The third annual Main Street Market Craft & Vendor Fair will be held at the Estill County Fair Barn on September 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For additional info on hosting a booth please call (859)314-7483. Remember to shop local!

