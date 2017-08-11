Calvary Heirs will host a gospel music concert at Calvary Baptist

The Calvary Heirs Quartet will be hosting a gospel music concert at Calvary Baptist Church, 21 Glory Street, Irvine, KY, on Saturday, Aug. 19, beginning at 7 p.m. The Calvary Heirs are excited to gather with friends and family as they return to the community and church where their gospel music ministry began 35 years ago. Singing along side the Calvary Heirs will be their longtime friends, nationally known singer/songwriter Mark Lanier from Ball, Louisiana and local Bluegrass group Glory Road. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend. You don’t want to miss this special night of good gospel music, fun, and fellowship! No admission will be charged, but a love offering will be taken to help with ministry expenses.

Gospel Singing at House of Prayer

There will be a gospel singing at the House of Prayer, 535 Dark Hollow Road, Sauturday, August 12, beginning at 6 p.m. Featured singers will be Rythm Reign from Danville and The Praise Singers. Refreshments will be served after the singing. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Old Time Baptist singing

The Old Time Baptist Church will be having a singing Saturday, Aug. 12, beginning at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to bring their instruments and play and sing.