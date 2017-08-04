by Mary Plowman

Photos submitted

4-H members recently attended a two day cooking camp at the extension office. They learned kitchen skills and how to prepare healthy meals.

Estill 4-H Intern

Estill County 4-H members took part in Cooking Camp at the Estill County Extension Office on July 12th-13th. Thirteen youth attend the camp ranging between the ages of 9-16. Attendees spent the two days learning kitchen safety skills, knife handling techniques, and various cooking methods. Each day consisted of two or three snacks, one lunch, and one dessert that the youth prepared and then ate. The underlying focuses of Cooking Camp this year were to incorporate nutritious ingredients in common, everyday recipes as well as increase team-building skills amongst the youth. Everyone was given the chance to participate in cooking each recipe alongside his or her peers. Then, at the conclusion of each snack or meal, everyone was responsible for cleaning the kitchen area properly and preparing it for the next cooking session. Cooking Camp was a huge hit and everyone is already looking forward to next year’s event!

