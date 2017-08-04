Pictured right to left are Kade Benton, Isaac Napier, Cobbe Click, Joe Benton and Andrew Elam. The team is coached by Ricky Joe Benton.

Submitted by Rebecca Click

The Estill County boys’ golf team started their 2017 season this past Friday. They competed against 15 other high school varsity teams from around the region. It was a very long day with two rain delays, but Estill came out of the tournament finishing as the second place team behind Clay County. Estill County’s Joe Benton won the trophy for lowest score of all golfers in the tournament. He shot a 73.

Estill has a very young varsity team this year. Their oldest player and one man is Joe Benton, who is just a sophomore. While young Joe is very familiar with golf. Joe has qualified as an individual in boys KHSAA golf tournament the past three years. Joe also placed second in this year’s Jr KPGA’s 15-16 year old division this summer which involved 100 golfers from across the state.

Estill’s two man Isaac Napier is just a freshman. He, like Joe, has played in many tournaments this summer, winning one and placing second in others including placing third behind his teammate Joe in 15 and 16 year old Jr KPGA.

The third man on Estill’s Young team is Kade Benton, Joe Benton’s younger brother. Two freshman round out the young Estill golf team: Cobbe Click and Andrew Elam.

This young team barely missed going to the KHSAA golf tournament last year by one stroke. They placed third and only top two teams qualified for state.