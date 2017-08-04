Dwayne Antolik

Dwayne Antolik died at his home in Clay City. He was the beloved son of John and Pauline Antolik of Olmsted Twp., Ohio. He was the brother of Gregory, Gary, Noreen, and Renee; life partner of Lee Wells.

Donations may be made to Brianna’s Sanctuary & Pet Rescue in his memory.

Mary Elizabeth “Satch” Edwards Frazier, 90

Mary Elizabeth “Satch” Edwards Frazier, 90, also known as Satch to her family and friends in Kentucky, of Del Mar, California, formerly of Lake Elsinore, Califonia, died July 3. She was born on January 23, 1927 in Irvine. She was a graduate of Irvine High School where she excelled in school, played clarinet, and met her future husband, with whom she eloped when he enlisted after Pearl Harbor. She worked for 31 years as a civil servant in the Social Security Administration and the Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach. She raised her family while her husband was stationed abroad during WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. During WWII, she volunteered with the Red Cross. She loved sewing and crafting, making all manner of clothing and holiday decorations. She also had a green thumb and was often in the garden nurturing plants and flowers. For many years, she tended to 16 prized fruit trees on her property in Lake Elsinore. She loved the view of the lake from her house where she watched the birds, the blue heron being one of her favorites. She also spent many years researching genealogy and maintaining a family website. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, a proud American, loyal friend, dog lover, and a Kentucky girl at heart.

She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Lee Saeger of San Diego, California and Karen Frazier Hamilton, and her husband, Mark Hamilton of Westfield, New Jersey; foster daughter, Dolores Pepper of Ravenswood, West Virginia; grandchildren, Richard Coulter, Juliette Gish, Ryan Gish, Timothy Saeger, Aidan Hamilton, Olivia Hamilton, and Julian Hamilton; great grandchildren, Carly Greer, Joshua Greer, Owen Schmutz, Andrew Gish, Preston Gish, Brendan Gish, and Cody Gish; sisters, Olive Rogers of Cold Spring, Kentucky and Sandra Crawford of Mason, Ohio. She is also survived by her much loved dog, Sammy.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James Corbett and Mary K. Edwards of Irvine; four siblings, Rubye Strong, James Edwards, Leo Edwards, and Owen Edwards; her son, Michael; and her husband of 71 years, Earl Leon “Lee” Frazier.

Services wer held at Arlington Mortuary, 9645 Magnolia Avenue, Riverside, California 92503, on July 19, 2017. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider making a donation to any organization supporting Alzheimer’s research or by offering random acts of kindness and compassion to others.

Ella Maxine Robbins, 79

Ella Maxine Robbins, 79, of Ridge Road in Irvine died Monday, July 24, 2017, at the Bluegrass Hospice Care Center following a short illness. She was born April 8, 1938 in Marion Co, West Virginia and was the daughter of the late Edward Pryse and Myrtle Annie Larison Booth. She was a nurse with the Irvine Health Care Center and attended Hope on the Hill. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is survived by three daughters, Joann Robbins of Estill County, Leona Wesley of Estill County, and Vonetta Beth Blevins of Fayette County; three sisters, Anita Pelfrey of Jessamine County, Mollie Willoughby of Lee County, and Loretta Hurley of Powell County; eight grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Delpha Tipton; and a brother, Edward Raymond Booth.

Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Millie Brooks, 72

Millie Brooks, 72, of Arthur Road in Monticello died Monday, July 24, after a long illness. She was born March 17, 1945, in Owsley County and was the daughter of the late Abner and Ollie Mae Beard Riley. She was a retired nurse and had lived in Madison County most of her life.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Brooks; two daughters, Rhonda Smith and her husband, Mitchell Smith of Madison County, and Jennifer Kelley and her husband, Bill Kelley of Madison County; two sons, Sam Riley of Illinois, and Scott Riley and his wife, Courtney Riley of Madison County; a step-son:, Joseph Brooks of Florida; a daughter-in-law, Connie Riley of Clark County; and 18 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, David Riley.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, July 27, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Tom Barnes.

Russell Ely Smith, 55

Russell Ely Smith, 55, of 650 Leighton Rd. in Irvine, died Friday, July 21, at the Lee County Care and Rehabilitation Center in Beattyville after a long illness. He was born on October 5th, 1961 in Bradford, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Ely and Joann Scheisel Smith.

He is survived by his children, Russell Smith, Jr, Billy Estes, and Desiree Smith Thomas Raider, all of Irvine; his sisters, Linda Smith Estes and Cathey Smith Sparks; grandchildren, Navaeah Leann Moore and Bentley “Colt” Moore; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, Blake Ely Smith; and his brother, George Delbert Smith.

Services were held Sunday, July 30, at the St. Timothy Mission on Barnes Mountain with Brother Alfred Webb officiating. Burial in the Spencer Ridge Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jeff Gross, Ethan Adams, Ely Estes, Andy Estes, Travon Dirham. Honorary pallbearers was Alex Pendelton.



Denny Ray Conrad, 78

Denny Ray Conrad, 78, of Eli Sparks Road in Irvine died Monday, July 31, at the Irvine Health & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. He was born March 17, 1939, in Estill County and was the son of the late Henry and Gertrude Reece Conrad. He was a carpenter and was of the Baptist faith. He had lived in Estill County all his life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Bowles Conrad.

He is survived by three daughters, Junnie Lynn Conrad of Irvine, Sandra Ray Conrad of Ravenna, and Rhonda Fern Riley of Irvine; five sons, Jerry Conrad of Means, Sam Conrad of Irvine, Terry Conrad of Irvine, Stan “Jiggs” Conrad of Irvine, and Dale Conrad of Irvine; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Chrystal Johnson; and a brother, Hearl Conrad.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, August 3, at 1 p.m., at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at the David Reece Cemetery.

Thelma Flannery, 97

Thelma Blevins Flannery, 97, widow of Garth E. Flannery and beloved mother of Edward E. Flannery died Sunday, June 4, at Hope Hospice House of Cape Coral, Florida from internal injuries resulting from an automobile collision on April 21. Born March 19, 1920, in Ravenna, Kentucky she married the love of her livfe in 1941 and moved to Dayton, Ohio in 1946. She returned to Irvine in 1986 to assist in the care of her mother and spent the winters with her son in Cape Coral, Florida. She was the daughter of the late Eli A. and Vada Blevins. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward Blevins, and Hargus Blevins; and a sister, Della Marie Blevins Johns.

Survivors include her son, Edward E. Flannery of Cape Coral, Florida; and her sister, Beulah Mae Gay of Irvine; her special sister-in-law, Martha J. Gamache of Sarasota, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews, and many, many long-time friends in Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Florida. She will be rembereded for her beautiful smile and loving nature.

Services were held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Saturday, June 10. Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals was in charge of arrangements.

Leona Dickerson Chambers Madden, 87

Leona Dickerson Chambers Madden, 87, originally of Cobb Hill, Kentucky, most recently of Lexington, died Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Born on May 18, 1930, in a log cabin, to the late Lonnie and Elsie Reed Dickerson, she attended secretary school in Louisville and retired from The Bluegrass Army Depot.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husbands, John Fox Chambers and Harold V. Madden; and two sisters, Bonnie Theiman and Leora Walton.

She will be missed most by her surviving family and friends, Joy and Joel Noland, Julie Noland, and Catherine and Dan Stambush; four great grandchildren; a sister, Betty Blankenship. Also dear to her heart where her extended family, Harold and Mike Madden, the late Kay Peyton and their family; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services were conducted Sunday, July 23, at Scobee Funeral Home, 219 West Lexington Avenue, Winchester. Burial in Winchester Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions suggested to Glen Eden Youth Center, 68 Glen Eden Road, Beattyville, Kentucky, KY 41311.