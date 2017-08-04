Gospel Singing at House of Prayer

There will be a gospel singing at the House of Prayer, 535 Dark Hollow Road, Sauturday, August 12, beginning at 6 p.m. Featured singers will be Rythm Reign from Danvill and The Praise Singers. Refreshments will be served after the singing. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Pine Hill Baptist Singing

There will be a singing at Pine Hill Baptist Church on August 5, beginning at 6 p.m. The featured singers will be The Jack Cornett Singers from London, Kentucky. Everyone is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served after the singing.