Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare and every Monday at 105 Main Street at 7 p.m. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-3018 for more information.

American Legion Commanders Ball

The American Legion Commanders Ball will be August 5 at the American Legion post. A steak dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a suggested donation of $12 a plate. A live band will begin playing at 8 p.m. to midnight. There is a $5 cover charge. This event is for Legion members, Legion family and their guests.

Beginner Yoga at Marcum and Wallace

Beginner Yoga class at Marcum & Wallace Hospital is held in the Mercy Room each Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with instructor Laritza Gomez. The cost is one non-perishable food item for Helping Hands Outreach Ministry. Bring your own yoga mat. The instructor will guide the class through basic poses focused on relaxation, building core strength and flexibility. For class updates, please check the Marcum & Wallace Hospital Facebook page.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Hargett Fire Dept. Meeting

The Hargett Fire Dept. Auxiliary will have a meeting on Aug. 10, at 6:30 p.m. We will be discussing fund raisers for the department. Please make plans to attend.

Hospice Summer Affair

A Summer Affair for Hospice Care will happen on Sat., Aug. 12, at 6 p.m., at the Estill County Fair Barn. There will be live music, silent auctions, food by Mary Ann’s Catering, and a Kentucky Proud theme. For tickets, visit hospicecareplus.org or call Citizens Guaranty Bank at 606-726-2002. All proceeds are donated to Hospice Care Plus.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, August 3, at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Sharon Pearson will tell about the “First Steps” program. Persons dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time are welcome to become members. Our community is stronger for Kiwanis’ contributions in the last 95 years. Come and make a difference.

Library Board Meetings

The Estill County Public Library board of directors will begin meeting on the third Wednesday of each month instead of on the third Thursday. However, the time of day and location will not change; The board will still meet at 1:00 p.m. in the library meeting room, and meetings are always open to the public.

LOOP program

Are you a GED student? Do you dream of going to college-for free? Would you like to live in Louisville-for free? Want to work for the UPS? If you answered “yes” to these questions, you may want to Get in the Loop! The UPS Kentucky LOOP (Living Options and Opportunities Path) is now open to Accelerating Opportunity Kentucky (AOKY) participants. If you are a current GED student, this could be you. Find out more by contacting Gina Embry, AOKY program coordinator, at 503-213-5163, or Jill Faul, UPS Kentucky LOOP, at 502-359-1831.

Memorial Services

Memorial Services for Dr. Donald A. Campbell, formerly of Alliance, Worthington, and Mansfield, will be held Saturday, August 5 at Warren F. Toler Funeral Home, 99 Cedar Grove Rd. in Irvine, Kentucky. Visitation will be starting at 12 p.m. with service to follow at 1p.m.. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508, Attn: Development Department.

Retirees Lunch

Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Osram retirees will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, at Windy Corners in Lexington. All Winchester Sylvania retirees and former employees are welcome to join us for lunch.

St. Elizabeth Basement Sale

St. Elizabeth Church will have their August basement sale on Saturday, August 5, from 7:30 to 3:30 p.m. The church is located at 322 Fifth St., in Ravenna, Ky. There will be lots of great bargains and something for everyone. Come check us out.

West Irvine Back to School Night

West Irvine Intermediate Back to School Night is Monday, August 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. Third grade check-in is at 4 p.m., fourth grade check-in is at 5 p.m., and fifth grade check-in is at 6 p.m. Join us as we prepare for another great school year at West Irvine Intermediate. Families will enjoy a resource fair, learning how to navigate the school, a free family dinner and more. For more information, call 723-7733.

