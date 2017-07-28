WINCHESTER, Ky. —Kentucky state and federal agencies, along with several local angling groups, are working together to improve fish habitat at Cave Run Lake near Morehead, Ky. Trees, stumps and other wooden structures are being submerged underwater to provide fish habitat and shelter in the coves of Cave Run.

The Clay Lick Boat Ramp will serve as the staging area for this year’s phase of the habitat improvement project. Beginning Monday, July 24 to Friday, July 28, boaters can expect the boat ramp to be busy during project activities, but the boat ramp will remain open for public use.

“This is the final year of a multi-year habitat enhancement project at Cave Run Lake,” said Joseph Zimmerman, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife’s Fisheries Habitat Coordinator. “Thousands of fish habitat structures, ranging from brush piles to wooden pallets, have been added to the lake since 2014.”

“The great fishing at Cave Run Lake just keeps getting better thanks to this collaborative project between partners,” said District Ranger Jon Kazmierski with the Daniel Boone National Forest.

“Smaller fish are attracted to these areas as a place to hide from predators, but predators use these areas as a place to search for food. Anglers have more fishing locations and opportunities for a good catch.

“While this is the last year for this large project, we will continue in future years to work to maintain and enhance habitat around the lake,” added Kazmierski.

Beginning Aug. 14 through Aug. 17, the Poppin Rock and Bangor boat ramps will temporarily close for project activities to wrap up in those areas.

Anglers can see photos and find additional information about the Cave Run Lake fish habitat improvement project at www.fw.ky.gov. The site also includes a Google map with GPS coordinates for all fish attractors placed in the lake during the project. A video is available online on the Kentucky Afield TV YouTube channel.