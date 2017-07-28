Story and photos submitted

On July 13-16, the Knights 9U Travel Baseball Team traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana to participate in the USSSA World Series.

Thursday part of the day was spent with some competition’s of various types, speed, and a Home Run Derby.

Kooper Powell, who is the son of Ryan and Melissa Powell, brother to Kamden and Ramzee Powell, grandson to Don and Pattie Richardson and Marshall and Teresa Powell, is a member of the Knights entered and won the Homerun Derby Contest in his age group.

The remainder of the week and weekend was spent in games 2 and 3 games per day.

Until Sunday, Kooper’s team was undefeated. However, the second game on Sunday proved to be a difficult task and for the first time suffered a loss. That loss placed us in the loser bracket so we had to play a third game to determine the Series Champion.

The Knights brought home the hardware, from some very talented teams, to include Ill. State Champion, along with teams from all over Indiana, one from Michigan, Ohio. Much to our surprise Kooper was named MVP of the Tourney.

Needless to say the family was very proud and excited for him, as this is quite the accomplishment to not only win the tournament, but to carry home two more individual accomplishments.

Baseball is one of the team sports, but it also carries with it recognition of individual achievements.

Kooper works very hard, is to say the least passionate about the game and is very judgmental at himself over his performance.

Way to go Koop, you have made your family and your town very proud.