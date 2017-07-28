Wilma Lois Coomer, 77

Wilma Lois Coomer, 77, of Lexington died Thursday, July 20, 2017, at the Bluegrass Hospice Care Center following a brief illness. She was born June 1, 1940 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late James Willard and Louise Tuttle Richardson. She was a retired Executive Secretary for the Lexington Mayor’s office and a member of the Tates Creek Christian Church. She had lived in Lexington most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, George M. Coomer.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Mahaney and husband, Robert Mahaney of Lexington; her son, Kevin Coomer and wife, Colette Coomer of Union; a sister, Diana Winkle of Irvine; two brothers, Jimmy Richardson of Ravenna, and Glenn Richardson of Irvine; and two grandchildren, Kristen Lea Coomer, and Collin Keith Coomer.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Priscilla Lynn Owen; and a brother, Robert Richardson.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, July 23,at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Tommy Simpson. Burial at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Winfred Winkle, Larry Glenn Richardson, James Willard Richardson, Dave Owen, John Shannon, and Jeff Peterson.

Sue Helen Townsend, 65

Sue Helen Townsend, 65, of Somerset died on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at her home surrounded by family. She was born on June 21, 1952 in Irvine, KY to the late Elmer Blevins and Helen Hines Blevins.

She is survived by one son, Gary Paul Townsend and wife, Jennifer Townsend of Irvine; two daughters, Sandra Combs and husband, Heath Combs of Ravenna, and Paulana Rawlins and husband, Robert Rawlins of Irvine; two brothers, Gary Blevins of Berea, and Michael Rose of Somerset; four sisters, Debbie Larkin of Somerset, Lois Bowyer of Knoxville, Tennessee, Lisa Rose Kumher of Seymour, Tennessee, and Brenda Blevins of Somerset; six grandchildren, Samantha Abney, Stephanie Abney, Shaina Horn, Donald Vickers, Chris Thacker, and Olivia Townsend; seven great grandchildren, Kirston Young, Madison Abney, McKenzie Warford, Colin Warford, Isabella Abney, Benjamin Navarrete, and Brendan Navarrete; and the father of her children, Buford Paul Townsend of Irvine.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

Melinda Sue Mills, 50

Melinda Sue Mills, 50, of Dixie Plaza in Richmond died Wednesday, July 19, at the Baptist Health Lexington following a short illness. She was born October 28, 1966 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was the daughter of William Chester Ross and the late Shirley Sue Shelton Ross. She was a former housekeeper and attended the Holiness Church. She had lived in Madison County most of her life.

Survivors in addition to her father include

three sons, Shaun C. Mills and wife, Abigail Mills of Barbourville, Joshua Ray Mills of Barbourville, and Shane Eric Mills of Berea; three sisters, Deborah Kay Richardson of Estill County, Sandra Lyn Richardson of Madison County, and Cecilia Faye Isaacs of Madison County; three brothers, William Joseph Ross of Fayette County, Gregory Steven Ross and wife, Susan Ross of Madison County, and David Allen Ross of Estill County; two grandchildren, Payton Shawn Mills, and Carter Ryan Mills.

Graveside services wiere conducted Saturday, July 22, at the Bark Road Cemetery in Dreyfus by Bro. Tommy Frazier. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Clarence “C.T.” “Cedar” Williams III, 61

Clarence “C.T.” “Cedar” Williams III, 61, husband of Kim Newton Williams, died Saturday, July 22 at the Marcum-Wallace Hospital after a long illness. He was a native of Estill County a son of the late Clarence “Bimbo” Williams & the late Bertheda Mays Williams. He was retired brakeman for CSX railroad, working there over thirty years. He was a member of the Irvine United Methodist Church, an avid fisherman, and a University of Kentucky Wildcat Basketball fan.

Survivors other than his wife Kim, include his son, Logan Williams; his daughter, Erica Duty and husband, Jason Duty; his sister, Rita Fore and husband, Blayne Fore; his grandchildren, Lane Snowden, and Mason Duty.

Services were held Wednesday, July 26, at the Irvine United Methodist Church with Pastor Donald Hatton officiating. Burial in the Oakdale Cemetery. Pallbearers were Earl Kirby, Steve Tipton Mike Sparks, Mark Birchfield, Marty Newton, and Beatle Lisle. Honorary pallbearers were Red Williams, Jerry Parsons, Jonathon Fore, and John Lisle.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the St. Jude’s Hospital.

Amanda C. Napier, 87

Amanda C. Napier, 87, of Broadway in Irvine, died Saturday, July 22, at her home following a long illness. She was born May 11, 1930, in Perry County, a daughter of the late Richard and Quentin Campbell. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was a member of the Irvine Methodist Church and of the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her husband, Isaac Napier.

She is survived by a daughter, Maxine Puckett and husband, Doug Puckett of Estill County; two sons, Rick Napier and wife, Jenny Napier of Estill County, and Isaac Napier Jr. of Estill County; a sister, Jean Brown of Indiana;

a brother, R.C. Campbell; six grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Sophia Begley, Cleo Richter, Mildred Bowling; and four brothers, Scovel Campbell, Perkins Campbell, Walter Campbell, and Greene Campbell.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, July 26, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Kevin Douglas Puckett. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Kevin Puckett, Eric Puckett, Josh Napier, Ricky Campbell, Kenny Campbell, and Nick Brown.