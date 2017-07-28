Full Gospel Evangelistic Ministry

Full Gospel Evangelistic Ministry will feature Brother Tim Masters ministering on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 11 a.m. Pastor Larry Collins welcomes everyone to come and worship with them at 400 Duck Wear Rd., Rt.1840, in Irvine, Ky. 723-0343.

New Bethel Baptist #2 Saturday night service

New Bethel Baptist Church # 2 on Barnes Mountain will be having Saturday night services starting July 29, beginning at 7 p.m. Bro Doug Baker and singers will be there. Pastor William Durbin and the congregation invites everyone.

Providence Baptist

Glory Road will be singing at Providence Baptist Church September 23 at 6 p.m. Revival will start July 30 through August 2. Bro. Chad Tipps from Louisiana will be bringing the message July 30, 11 a.m. Sunday morning and 6 p.m. Sunday night. The other three night services will begin at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Ravenna Church of God VBS

The Ravenna Church of God will be having Vacation Bible School, July 24th – 28th. It is from 6 to 8 p.m. each night, Monday through Friday. The theme is Galactic Starveyors. Everyone is invited. for further information call 723-2898.

South Irvine Christian Gospel Singing

South Irvine Christian Church will be having a gospel singing Sunday, July 30, beginning at 6 p.m. with the Calvary Heirs in concert. Everyone is welcome.