Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare and every Monday at 105 Main Street at 7 p.m. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-3018 for more information.

American Legion Commanders Ball

The American Legion Commanders Ball will be August 5 at the American Legion post. A steak dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a suggested donation of $12 a plate. A live band will begin playing at 8 p.m. to midnight. There is a $5 cover charge. This event is for Legion members, Legion family and their guests.

Beginner Yoga at Marcum and Wallace

Beginner Yoga class at Marcum & Wallace Hospital is held in the Mercy Room each Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with instructor Laritza Gomez. The cost is one non-perishable food item for Helping Hands Outreach Ministry. Bring your own yoga mat. The instructor will guide the class through basic poses focused on relaxation, building core strength and flexibility. For class updates, please check the Marcum & Wallace Hospital Facebook page.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Hospice Summer Affair

A Summer Affair for Hospice Care will happen on Sat., Aug. 12, at 6 p.m., at the Estill County Fair Barn. There will be live music, silent auctions, food by Mary Ann’s Catering, and a Kentucky Proud theme. For tickets, visit hospicecareplus.org or call Citizens Guaranty Bank at 606-726-2002. All proceeds are donated to Hospice Care Plus.

Library Board Meetings

The Estill County Public Library board of directors will begin meeting on the third Wednesday of each month instead of on the third Thursday. However, the time of day and location will not change; The board will still meet at 1:00 p.m. in the library meeting room, and meetings are always open to the public.

LOOP program

Are you a GED student? Do you dream of going to college-for free? Would you like to live in Louisville-for free? Want to work for the UPS? If you answered “yes” to these questions, you may want to Get in the Loop! The UPS Kentucky LOOP (Living Options and Opportunities Path) is now open to Accelerating Opportunity Kentucky (AOKY) participants. If you are a current GED student, this could be you. Find out more by contacting Gina Embry, AOKY program coordinator, at 503-213-5163, or Jill Faul, UPS Kentucky LOOP, at 502-359-1831.

St. Elizabeth Basement Sale

St. Elizabeth Church will have their August basement sale on Saturday, August 5, from 7:30 to 3:30 p.m. The church is located at 322 Fifth St., in Ravenna, Ky. There will be lots of great bargains and something for everyone. Come check us out.

West Irvine Back to School Night

West Irvine Intermediate Back to School Night is Monday, August 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. Third grade check-in is at 4 p.m., fourth grade check-in is at 5 p.m., and fifth grade check-in is at 6 p.m. Join us as we prepare for another great school year at West Irvine Intermediate. Families will enjoy a resource fair, learning how to navigate the school, a free family dinner and more. For more information, call 723-7733.

Lamb Family Reunion

The annual family reunion for the family and friends of James W. and Agnes Gross Lamb will be on Saturday, August 5, 2017, at 221 Broadway (the Masonic Lodge) in Irvine. Doors will open at 10 a.m., with the meal being served at 12:30 p.m. Bring a dish and join us!

McKinney Reunion

The Annual McKinney Reunion of the descendants of Wildy McKinney and family friends will take place at Jackson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Highway 82 between Hargett and Clay City on July 29, 2017. The reunion will begin around 10 a.m. Bring historical photos, documents, and artifacts to share. The theme for this year’s historical display is “McKinney’s in the military: From the Revolutionary War through the present.” Bring your objects to exhibit and prepare to tell your personal or family war time/military stories. Lunch begins at noon.