Zucchini Potato Casserole

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter

2 medium-size sweet onions, chopped

Vegetable cooking spray

1 medium-size Yukon gold potato, sliced

1 medium-size zucchini, sliced

4 plum tomatoes, sliced

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°. Melt 2 Tbsp. butter in a medium skillet over medium heat; add onions, and sauté 10 to 12 minutes or until tender and onions begin to caramelize.

Spoon onions into a 10-inch quiche dish coated with cooking spray. Toss together potatoes and next 4 ingredients. Arrange potatoes, zucchini, and tomatoes in a single layer over onions, alternating and overlapping slightly. Drizzle with 2 Tbsp. melted butter. Cover with aluminum foil.

Bake at 375° for 30 minutes. Remove foil, and sprinkle with cheese. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Bacon Cheeseburger Bombs

Prep time: 45 minutes Total time: 45 minutes Serves: 16

1 can (16.3 oz. ) Pillsbury™ Grands!™ Flaky Layers refrigerated Original or Buttermilk biscuits

1 lb. lean (at least 80 percent ground beef, cooked or 16 frozen (thawed) cooked meatballs

1 block (8 oz) Cheddar cheese, cut into 16 cubes

16 slices bacon

Long toothpicks or skewers

Canola oil for frying

Instructions:

Heat oven to 400°F. Line cookie sheet sides with foil. Line two additional cookie sheets with foil. Separate dough into eight biscuits. Cut each biscuit in half; press with hands into circle about three inches in diameter.

In center of each biscuit round, place two tablespoons cooked ground beef (or one meatball) and one cube of cheese. Wrap dough to completely enclose beef and cheese; pinch seams to seal.

Place bacon on foil-lined cookie sheet with sides. Bake about 8 minutes to partially cook bacon. Wrap each stuffed “bomb” with one slice partially cooked bacon slice. Place bacon wrapped dough two-inches apart on two foil-lined cookie sheets with dough seam side down. Bake 13 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm with ketchup and mustard, if desired.

Summer Corn Salad

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon lime juice

¼ teaspoon salt

1½ cups fresh or frozen corn, thawed

1½ cups cherry tomatoes, halved

½ cup finely chopped cucumber

2 tablespoons minced fresh basil

⅓ cup crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons Italian dressing (optional)

Instructions:

Whisk together two tablespoons of oil, lime juice, and salt in a small bowl and set aside.

Cooking corn in a skillet with remaining oil until tender.

Pour corn into a large bowl, cool slightly and add tomatoes, cucumber, and basil. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Right before serving, drizzle with dressing, feta cheese and Italian dressing (if desired). Enjoy!

Honey Fried Bananas

Serves 1

Ingredients:

1 slightly under-ripened banana, sliced

1 tablespoon honey

Cinnamon

Olive oil or coconut oil

Instructions:

Lightly drizzle olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Arrange banana slices in pan and cook for 1-2 minutes on each side.

Meanwhile, whisk together honey and 1 tablespoon of water. Remove pan from heat and pour honey mixture over banana.

Allow to cool and sprinkle with cinnamon.