Virginia Worrell Reed Henderson, 98

Virginia Worrell Reed Henderson, 98, loving wife, aunt, and widow of Mr. Clarence Reed and Mr. Harold Henderson, died on Sunday, July 16, 2017, at the Telford Terrace Nursing Facility in Richmond, Kentucky. A native of Estill County, she was born on June 3, 1919, the daughter of the late Alex and Minnie Taylor Worrell. She lived most of her life in Dayton, Ohio. She was a retired Registered Nurse, who served over 40 years in the state of Ohio. She was a member of the Madison Hills Christian Church in Richmond, Kentucky.

She is survived by one brother, Kenton Worrell and wife, Margorie Worrell; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, and husbands, she was preceded in death by nine brothers, Thaddeus, Charlie, Stanley, Claude, Allen, Francis, Johnnie, Doug and Harold; and four sisters, Grace, Naomia, Spicie, and Christine.

Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, July 20, 2017, at 7 p.m., at the Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Bro. Martin “Marty” Frazer officiating. Burial will be at 10 a.m., on Friday, July 21, in the West Irvine Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Thursday, at the Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals.

The family expresses their deepest appreciation to the Elders and Members of the Madison Hills Christian Church, as well as the staffs of McCready Manor and Telford Terrace for their excellent care and dedication during Virginia’s stay with them.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are suggested to the McCready-Telford Foundation, 300 Stocker Drive, Richmond, Kentucky, 40475.

The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, W. Main St., Richmond, is in charge of the arrangements.

Henry Allen Price, 74

Henry Allen Price, 74, died Thursday, July 13, 2017, at the Parklands Care Center in Gainesville, Florida. A native of Estill County, he was a son of the late Oscar and Cynthia Massey Price. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gilbert Price. He was a pastor who loved the Lord, his family, UK Basketball, reading his bible, singing gospel music, and was an avid fisherman.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Jean Neal Price; two sons, Rick Price and wife, Jo-Ann Price and Henry Allen Price Jr. and wife, Patricia Leigh Price; four grandchildren, Genét Price Kelly, Sean Price, Brittney Cella, and Makayla Price; eight great grandchildren, Brogan Kelly, Douglas Kelly, Kaleesi Kelly, Makenzie Price, Hailey Price, Joshua Price, Avery Price, and Haydon Cella; four brothers, Charles Price, and wife, Dorothy Price, Oscar “June” Price Jr. and wife, Sharon Price, Tony Price and wife, Michelle Price, and Mike Price; and two sisters, Lois Wall and husband, Roy Wall, and Edna “Ellie” Aldridege and husband, Jerry Aldridge.

Services were held Tuesday, July 18th, 2017, at the Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Pastor Al Price Jr. officiating. Burial in the Campbell Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tony Price, Mike Price, Billy Eldridge, Burt Fuqua, Pastor David Woosley, Roy Wall, and Dusty Cella. Honorary pallbearers were Donnie Rogers, Pastor Jerry Chaney, Ralph Hinton, and Sammy Dickie.

Gladys Scenters Still, 82

Gladys Scenters Still, 82, of Daniels Addition in Ravenna, died Thursday, July 13, at her home following a long illness. She was born November 3, 1934, in Estill County, a daughter of the late Willie and Eva Lamb Scenters. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County all her life. She enjoyed watching WLJC.

She is survived by a daughter, Carol Murphy of Estill County; three sons, Mike Grace and wife, Vonda Grace of Estill County, Lloyd Grace and wife, Marilyn Grace of Lee County, and Jimmy Grace and wife, Marcy Grace of Estill County; four sisters, Opal Riddell of Estill County, Naomi Walling of Estill County, Berthie Riddell of Estill County, and Gracie Estes of Jackson County; a brother, Chester Scenters of Estill County; 14 grandchildren, Kassie, Crystal, Amy, Daniel, Jesse, Brandy, April, Mary Ellen, Jessica, Darleen, Lisa, Michael, Ashley, and Tyler; and several great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Riddell; a son, Stevie Allen Grace; two grandchildren, Eric and Angel; and five siblings, Emily Stone, Mamie Gordon, Wesley, Floyd, and Clyde Scenters.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, July 16, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in the Pea Ridge Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jesse Riddell, Michael Grace, Daniel Riddell, Tyler Grace, John Flinchum, Brandon Riddell, David Stone, and Steven Hardy.

Millard Henry, 70

Millard Henry, 70, of Whispering Woods Drive, in Irvine, died Friday, July 14, at the Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. He was born March 19, 1947, in Estill County, a son of the late Andrew Jackson and Ida Wiseman Henry. He was a former Radio Shack and J.B. Spalding TV Repair employee. He had lived in Estill County all of his life and was a member of the House of Prayer. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force where he served in the Vietnam Conflict.

He is survived by a daughter, Samantha Dawn Henry and girlfriend, Wanda Howard of Madison County; a son, Millard David Scott Henry and wife, Kim Henry of Estill County; a sister, Alice Rogers of Estill County; a brother, Harold Henry of Ohio; three grandchildren, Tamara Rashaye Embs and husband, Shawn Embs, Breanna Nicole Ashcraft, and Micah Preston Ashcraft; and former wife, Ethelene Sparks Henry.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Mabel Campbell, and Faye Wilson.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, July 18, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in the White Oak Cemetery. Pallbearers were Micah Ashcraft, Shawn Embs, Robbie Jackson, Cody Price, Chris Edmonson, and John McKinney.

Delbert Douglas Isaacs, 46

Delbert Douglas Isaacs, 46, of Red Lick Road in Irvine, died Tuesday, July 11, at the Baptist Health Lexington Hospital. He was born May 13, 1971, in Madison County, a son of Howard “Doug” and Linda Thomas Isaacs. He was the owner of Isaacs Specialty Roofing Systems and had lived in Estill County most of his life. He was a devoted father, loving son, kind brother, and supportive uncle. He was known for his kindness, generosity, and his incredible work ethic. He was loved by many and will never be forgotten.

In addition to his parents, he is also survived by a daughter, Terra Isaacs; a son, Collin Isaacs; two sisters, Danisha Isaacs of Estill County, and Ciara Hagedorn and husband, Brad Hagedom of Lexington; a brother, Levi Isaacs and wife, Emmy Isaacs of Waco; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

Memorial services were conducted Saturday, July 15, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel.