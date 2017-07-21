Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare and every Monday at 105 Main Street at 7 p.m. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-3018 for more information.

American Legion Commanders Ball

The American Legion Commanders Ball will be August 5 at the American Legion post. A steak dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a suggested donation of $12 a plate. A live band will begin playing at 8 p.m. to midnight. There is a $5 cover charge. This event is for Legion members, Legion family and their guests.

Art Camp for Children

Art Camp for Children- Sponsored by the Estill County Arts Council, will be held at the Estill County Extension Office, the week of July 23 through July 28, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m for the ages of 7 through 13 or those entering 2nd grade having completed 6th grade. Registration will be held Wednesday, July 19, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Estill County Public Library. Camp is limited to the first 25 kids and will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis with a $25 camp fee payable at registration. A limited number of scholarships are available upon written request.

Professional artists will instruct the following art projects: pottery, paper making, tie-dying, broom making, and several other projects are planned. For more information contact: Mary Reed 723-4678 or appcraft@windstream.net

Beginner Yoga at Marcum and Wallace

Beginner Yoga class at Marcum & Wallace Hospital is held in the Mercy Room each Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with instructor Laritza Gomez. The cost is one non-perishable food item for Helping Hands Outreach Ministry. Bring your own yoga mat. The instructor will guide the class through basic poses focused on relaxation, building core strength and flexibility. For class updates, please check the Marcum & Wallace Hospital Facebook page.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Hospice Summer Affair

A Summer Affair for Hospice Care will happen on Sat., Aug. 12, at 6 p.m., at the Estill County Fair Barn. There will be live music, silent auctions, food by Mary Ann’s Catering, and a Kentucky Proud theme. For tickets, visit hospicecareplus.org or call Citizens Guaranty Bank at 606-726-2002. All proceeds are donated to Hospice Care Plus.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, July 20, at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Jimmy and Sheila Wise will give an update on EMS. Persons dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time are welcome to become members. Our community is stronger for Kiwanis’ contributions in the last 95 years. Come and make a difference.

LOOP program

Are you a GED student? Do you dream of going to college-for free? Would you like to live in Louisville-for free? Want to work for the UPS? If you answered “yes” to these questions, you may want to Get in the Loop! The UPS Kentucky LOOP (Living Options and Opportunities Path) is now open to Accelerating Opportunity Kentucky (AOKY) participants. If you are a current GED student, this could be you. Find out more by contacting Gina Embry, AOKY program coordinator, at 503-213-5163, or Jill Faul, UPS Kentucky LOOP, at 502-359-1831.

Public Library Events

Tuesday, July 25 at 6 p.m. there will be an end of summer reading ice cream party at the Rising Park. Call the library at 606-723-3030 with any questions.

Spiritual Recovery Group

A spiritual recovery group for those who have addiction or other oppression struggles will be meeting every Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Westcare community room located at 180 Main Street. Anyone may attend; come as you are. Pastor Chris Carlyle leads a class for those with struggle with addiction and spiritual oppression. If you are tired of fighting the darkness alone and want recovery of your spiritual identity in Christ, please come for this unusual event. Find the path back to the light.

West Irvine Back to School Night

West Irvine Intermediate Back to School Night is Monday, August 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. Third grade check-in is at 4 p.m., fourth grade check-in is at 5 p.m., and fifth grade check-in is at 6 p.m. Join us as we prepare for another great school year at West Irvine Intermediate. Families will enjoy a resource fair, learning how to navigate the school, a free family dinner and more. For more information, call 723-7733.

