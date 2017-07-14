To fulfill the community service requirement of the Rogers Scholar program, Will selected the maintenance of landscaped areas in the downtown area of Irvine. These areas are vantage points of our town’s landscape.

“My involvement in helping maintain this green space has been an enjoyable experience for me during the past several months. I hope to continue this service after this part of the Rogers Scholar community service experience concludes.”

“This project not only required the physical part of task completion, but more importantly required planning on my part and discipline in making sure I budgeted my time accordingly to see that the task was carried out each week. When I was thinking about a community service project for my town, it was only fitting that I select one that would fit with my interests.”

Established in 1996 through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05), and other leaders, The Center for Rural Development is a nonprofit organization fueled by a mission to provide leadership that stimulates innovative and sustainable economic development solutions and a better way of life in Southern and Eastern Kentucky. In its 45-county primary service region, The Center provides innovative programs in leadership, public safety, technology, and arts and culture. The Center is committed to constantly expanding its capabilities in order to deliver a range of key services throughout Kentucky and the nation.

Rogers Scholars – The Center’s flagship youth program – is open to high school juniors in Southern and Eastern Kentucky seeking to build their leadership and entrepreneurial skills. The program provides valuable leadership skills and exclusive scholarship opportunities for young people to fulfill their potential as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders. For more information on the Rogers Scholars program, please visit centuryyouthprograms.com or call 606-677-6000.