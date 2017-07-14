Brent Wainscott

CVT Sports Columnist

For many sports fans, we are entering the worst time of the year for sports, the 2nd week in July. After the MLB All-Star festivities, the only notable sporting event that happens this week is the Espys. With the NFL, NBA, and all other college sports in offseason, and the mid-way rest period in the MLB happening this week, there is nothing to talk about. But, there have been plenty of headlines in the month of June so here’s a recap on everything that has happened in the sports world thus far in summer seventeen.

One notable event that has happened this summer was the historic season the Kentucky Baseball club had this season. For the first time in school history Kentucky hosted a regional tournament in the NCAA tournament, and not only that, they were able to advance to the super regionals in Louisville. Unfortunately, the Bat Cats were not able to go to the college world series this year but the future is bright in our old Kentucky home for baseball.

Another notable sporting headline that took place in Kentucky was the punishment that got handed down to the Louisville Cardinals basketball team. Everyone knows about the scandal circulating around the Louisville basketball team, about assistant coaches hiring hookers to help recruit players. Well this summer they finally got their punishment as they had to vacate wins from December 2010 to July 2014. Which consequently means they have lost their 2013 National championship. As a Kentucky fan, this might be the best headline all summer.

The NBA usually dominates summer headlines, with the Finals wrapping up the Golden State Warriors are once again NBA champions. Kevin Durant went on to win Finals MVP, while his former teammate Russell Westbrook went on to win the league MVP. In seemingly no time the draft was next for the NBA, which featured many noteworthy events. The first was the draft of Lonzo Ball to the Lakers, it was kind of inevitable, but was also pretty cool to see happen. The other draft day headline came from Minnesota as they acquired Jimmy Butler from the Chicago Bulls to become a legitimate force in the NBA, as he will join forces with Andrew Wiggins and former Wildcat Karl Anthony-Towns. The draft also included three Kentucky players, all in the first round. De ’Aaron Fox to the Sacramento Kings, Malik Monk to the Charlotte Hornets, and Bam Adebayo to the Miami Heat.

With summer half way over, we are nearing the beginning of college football, and soon enough the drought will be over. In the meantime, we can all sit back and enjoy some baseball, as they have really stepped up their game lately to draw in more fans. The players are playing at a whole new level, even the rookies like Aaron Judge are just dominating the sports scene right now. The Reds have had a bit of a sub-par season but it looks as if they are about to hit an upswing in the franchise. It’s no secret they have been rebuilding for some time. But Joey Votto is playing at an amazing level right now, along with Adam Duvall, Billy Hamilton, Zack Cozart and Scott Schebler, the Reds seem to be figuring it out as it’s just a matter of time until they are back in the playoff hunt. It has been a great baseball season as we soon enter the dog days.