Renaye Sparks Marcum, 55

Renaye Sparks Marcum, 55, of Winchester Road in Irvine, died Friday, July 7, at the University of Kentucky Hospital following a long illness. She was born October 12, 1961, in Primble County, Ohio, a daughter of Charlie Sparks and the late Peggy Jean Rhodus Sparks. She was a former employee of the White House Clinic and had lived in Estill County all of her life. She attended the Franklin Avenue Church of the Living God.

In addition to her father, she is also survived by her husband, Danny Marcum; a daughter, Jessica Renaye Kirby and husband, Brian Kirby of Estill County; two brothers, Gary Sparks, and wife, Caroline Sparks of Estill County, and Larry Sparks and wife, Belinda Spark of Estill County; two grandchildren, Ella Kate Kirby, and Abigail Elizabeth Kirby; and her step-mother, Linda Sparks.

She was preceded in death by one unborn grandchild.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, July 11, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Tom Hall and Bro. Mike Smith. Burial in the Sparks Cemetery. Pallbearers were Larry Sparks, Gary Sparks, Brandon Sparks, Jeremy Sparks, Donna Marcum, Brenda Witt, and Belinda Sparks.

Melinda Kay Painter, 69

Melinda Kay Painter, 69, of Main Street in Irvine died Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at the Baptist Health Lexington following a short illness. She was born April 12, 1948 in Middletown, Indiana and was the daughter of the late Joe Sanders, Jr. and Jean Smith Sanders. She was a retired Carhartt, Inc. employee and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is survived by two daughters, Denise Christine Puckett of Estill County, and Tammie Lynn Gentry and husband, Casey Gentry of Estill County; a son, Charles Benton Painter, II of Estill County; two sisters, Nancy Sanders of Indiana, and Melaine Douglass of Indiana; nine grandchildren, Chris Vaughn, Morgan Abney, Shelby Richardson, Shelby Fain, Meagan Gentry, Kendall Vaughn, Madison Painter, Devin Gentry, and Julia Painter; two great grandchildren, Blake Tyson Neal, and Carter Jace Faulker and three more on the way; and a special friend, Donna Crowe.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Terri Michelle Painter; a sister, Lisa Sanders; and two brothers, George Sanders, and Joe David Sanders.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, July 8, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Debbie Rison. Burial at the Dunaway Cemetery.

Roger Wayne Riddell, 62

Roger Wayne Riddell, 62, of Pea Ridge Road, in Irvine, died Sunday, July 9, at his home following a long illness. He was born December 9, 1954, in Estill County, a son of Cornell and Catherine Plowman Riddell. He was a contractor with Woodford Excavation and Transport. He had lived in Estill County all of his life and was a member of the Pea Ridge Holiness Church.

In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his wife, Delorice Sparks Riddell; two sons, Jeffery Lane Riddell of Irvine, and Aaron Phillip Riddell of Irvine; two sisters, Dorothy Frances Chevalier of Somerset, and Judy May Jones of Stanton; a brother, Denver Cornell Riddell of Berea; five grandchildren, Jeffery Lane Riddell II, Caitlyn Erin Rochelle Riddell, Joseph Dewayne Riddell, Carly Nicole Riddell, and Sarah Delorice Riddell.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Lavonne Riddell.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, July 12, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Frankie Sparks, Bro. Sydney Sparks Jr, and Bro. Leonard Wilder. Burial in the Pea Ridge Cemetery.