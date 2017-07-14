Crystal Church of Christ Gospel meeting

There will be a gospel meeting at Crystal Church of Christ, 100 Beatyville Rd, Ravenna KY 40475, Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16. Firday and Saturday the services will beging at 7 p.m. On Sunday the morning service begins at 10 a.m. and the eving service begins at 6 p.m. The spareker will be Bro. Darren Steele. Everyone is invited.

Easter Valley Baptist Church revival

Easter Valley Baptist Church will be having revival July 10 through July 14, beginning at 7 p.m.The special guest preacher will be Bro. Shane Galbert. There will be special groups singing every night. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Special Service at Bethel Christian Church

Sunday, July 16, at 11 a.m. Bro Doyle Spry will be preaching his 89th birthday sermon at Bethel Christian Church. Bro Bill Curt and the congregation invite you to come and worship.

Cow Creek Baptist VBS

Cow Creek Baptist Church is having Vacation Bible School, July 17th through July 21st, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The VBS is called “Hero Central”. The church is located at 1575 Cow Creek Road, Ravenna, KY. For transportation, call the church at 606-723-6183.

Crooked Creek Christian VBS

Crooked Creek Christian Church will be having Highway to Heaven VBS beginning July 9-12 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served each night. 64 To Grayson will be performing on Wednesday, July 12th. All are welcome!

First Baptist Church VBS

Traci Baber,VBS Director, would like to announce that First Baptist Church at 351 Broadway will be having Bible School Sunday, July 16 through Thursday, July 20, from 6 until 8 p.m. nightly. For van service call 723-4325 or 643-5636.

Mt. Carmel Christian Church VBS

Mt. Carmel will be having Vacation Bible School. The theme is Operation Arctic-Exploring the Coolest Book on the Planet-the B.I.B.L.E. VBS lasts from July 9 to 14. On Sun., July 9, VBS lasts from 6 to 8:30 p.m. From Mon., July 10, through Fri., July 14, it lasts from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. VBS is for elementary age students. Call 606-726-9342, if any questions.

Ravenna Church of God VBS

The Ravenna Church of God will be having Vacation Bible School, July 24th – 28th. It is from 6 to 8 p.m. each night, Monday thru Friday. The theme is Galactic Starveyors. Everyone is invited. for further information call 723-2898.