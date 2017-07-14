Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare and every Monday at 105 Main Street at 7 p.m. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-3018 for more information.

Art Camp for Children

Art Camp for Children- Sponsored by the Estill County Arts Council, will be held at the Estill County Extension Office, the week of July 23 through July 28, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m for the ages of 7 through 13 or those entering 2nd grade having completed 6th grade. Registration will be held Wednesday, July 19, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Estill County Public Library. Camp is limited to the first 25 kids and will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis with a $25 camp fee payable at registration. A limited number of scholarships are available upon written request.

Professional artists will instruct the following art projects: pottery, paper making, tie-dying, broom making, and several other projects are planned. For more information contact: Mary Reed 723-4678 or appcraft@windstream.net

Beginner Yoga at Marcum and Wallace

Beginner Yoga class at Marcum & Wallace Hospital is held in the Mercy Room each Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with instructor Laritza Gomez. The cost is one non-perishable food item for Helping Hands Outreach Ministry. Bring your own yoga mat. The instructor will guide the class through basic poses focused on relaxation, building core strength and flexibility. For class updates, please check the Marcum & Wallace Hospital Facebook page.

Blue Grass Chemical Stockpile Meeting

The Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant (BGCAPP) will hold a public meeting to discuss a requested Class 2 permit modification submitted to the Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection. It will be on July 19, 2017 at 6 p.m. at the Blue Grass Chemical Stockpile Outreach Office 1000 Commercial Dr., Ste. 2. Richmond, KY. The meeting will take place to discuss a request to grant regulatory approval for BGCAPP, in partnership with the Blue Grass Army Depot and the Blue Grass Chemical Activity, to move and sample GB munitions using personnel and equipment from the Edgewood Chemical Biological Center to support Laboratory analytical methods. For more information, call the Blue Grass Chemical Stockpile Outreach Office at (859) 626-8944.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Estill Action Group meeting

The Estill Action Group will be meeting on Wednesday, July 12, at the Kentucky River Recreation Park to prep for the Float Fest event being planning this weekend. Those interested in helping out should meet at 6:30 p.m., at 899 Wiseman’s Crossing. The Float Fest is scheduled for Saturday, July 15, at the park, beginning at 1 p.m. and lasting until about 8 p.m. It is a family-friendly time for floating down the river in tubes. A loop will be marked off in the river, and participants may float through as many times as they like. There will also be food vendors and primitive parking.

Ladies Auxiliary Prom Night at American Legion Post 79

Come join the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion Post 79, July 15, 2017, for Prom Night at the American Legion, Beginning at 8 p.m. Kenny Chana will provide the music. This will be a night to dress up and dance the night away.

LOOP program

Are you a GED student? Do you dream of going to college-for free? Would you like to live in Louisville-for free? Want to work for the UPS? If you answered “yes” to these questions, you may want to Get in the Loop! The UPS Kentucky LOOP (Living Options and Opportunities Path) is now open to Accelerating Opportunity Kentucky (AOKY) participants. If you are a current GED student, this could be you. Find out more by contacting Gina Embry, AOKY program coordinator, at 503-213-5163, or Jill Faul, UPS Kentucky LOOP, at 502-359-1831.

Public Library Events

There will be a Tuesday, July 25 at 6 p.m. there will be an end of summer reading ice cream party at the Rising Park. Also, on Friday, July 14, at 1 p.m. Ronald McDonald will be at the library to provide a little magic and a lot of laughs. Call the library at 606-723-3030 with any questions.

Spiritual Recovery Group

A spiritual recovery group for those who have addiction or other oppression struggles will be meeting every Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Westcare community room located at 180 Main Street. Anyone may attend; come as you are. Pastor Chris Carlyle leads a class for those with struggle with addiction and spiritual oppression. If you are tired of fighting the darkness alone and want recovery of your spiritual identity in Christ, please come for this unusual event. Find the path back to the light.

West Irvine Back to School Night

West Irvine Intermediate Back to School Night is Monday, August 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. Third grade check-in is at 4 p.m., fourth grade check-in is at 5 p.m., and fifth grade check-in is at 6 p.m. Join us as we prepare for another great school year at West Irvine Intermediate. Families will enjoy a resource fair, learning how to navigate the school, a free family dinner and more. For more information, call 723-7733.

mc&psig=AFQjCNGSb7fOV8C9e4Rm4bFFWHXF1JxRLg&ust=1480522148571541