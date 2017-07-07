By Mary Plowman

Estill 4-H Intern

Fashion through Science

Estill County 4-H held a three day Style Engineering Camp on June 20 – 22. Four students participated in workshops where they learned about different types of fabrics, creating 3D designs, hand sewing, and using sewing machines. The main point of the camp was to show young designers the importance and necessity of incorporating science in fashion design. The youth had the opportunity to create “Gremlin” pins, fabric patterns, and homemade wallet clutches. We finished the week off by creating an outfit for an outer space pop-star that would help protect her from the elements and terrain in space.

Our next camp will be the Cooking Camp on July 12 – 13 at the Extension Office. If you are interested in the Cooking Camp you can call the Extension Office at 606-723-4557. Remember to sign up in advance in order to reserve a spot, as the camp will cap at 10 youth!

Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability. University of Kentucky, Kentucky State University, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Kentucky Counties, Cooperating.