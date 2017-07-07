BLT Salad

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups cubed white bread

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon minced shallot

1/4 cup cider vinegar

1/2 cup buttermilk

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/8 teaspoon sugar

12 ounces romaine lettuce hearts, chopped

1 1/2 pounds assorted fresh tomatoes, sliced

6 slices cooked bacon, chopped

Flat-leaf parsley and torn basil leaves to garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°.

Prepare Croutons: Toss together bread, melted butter, salt, and pepper in a medium mixing bowl. Place on a baking sheet, and bake 7 to 8 minutes. Remove from oven, and set aside.

Prepare Dressing: Combine shallot and vinegar in a medium mixing bowl, and let stand for 5 minutes. Whisk in buttermilk and next 5 ingredients.

Make Salad: Arrange romaine lettuce hearts onto a serving platter. Top with sliced tomatoes and chopped bacon, and drizzle with 3 Tbsp. of dressing. Add croutons, parsley, and basil. Serve immediately with remaining dressing on the side.

Farmers’ Market Pasta Salad

Ingredients:

2 cups halved baby heirloom tomatoes

2 small zucchini, thinly sliced into half moons

1 small red bell pepper, cut into thin strips

1 cup fresh corn kernels

1 cup diced firm, ripe fresh peaches (about 2 medium)

1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions

Parmesan Vinaigrette

1 (8-oz.) package penne pasta*

2 cups shredded smoked chicken (about 10 oz.)

1/3 cup torn fresh basil

1/3 cup torn fresh cilantro

Directions:

Toss together first 7 ingredients in a large bowl, and let stand 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare pasta according to package directions. Add hot cooked pasta and chicken to tomato mixture; toss gently to coat. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer to a serving platter, and top with basil and cilantro.

*1 (20-oz.) package refrigerated cheese-filled tortellini may be substituted.

Tomato and Corn Pizza

Ingredients:

3 small plum tomatoes, sliced

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 (14-oz.) package pre-baked Italian pizza crust

Parchment paper

1/3 cup refrigerated pesto

1/2 cup fresh corn kernels

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon sugar

8 ounces fresh mozzarella, sliced

3 tablespoons fresh whole or torn basil leaves

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450°. Place tomato slices on paper towels. Sprinkle with salt and pepper; let stand 20 minutes.

Place pizza crust on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet; spread with pesto. Stir together corn, Parmesan, and sugar. Top pizza with corn mixture, tomatoes, and mozzarella slices.

Bake at 450° for 14 minutes or until cheese is melted and golden. Remove from oven, and top with basil leaves.

Okra and Potato Hash

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon whole brown mustard seeds

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 small sweet onion, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger

1/2 pound small russet potatoes, diced

1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 1/2 pounds fresh okra, cut into 1/8-inch-thick slices

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 1/2 tablespoons sesame seeds, toasted

Directions:

Cook mustard seeds in hot oil in a wok or large heavy skillet over medium-high heat 10 seconds or just until seeds begin to pop. Add onion and next 2 ingredients; sauté 2 minutes or until fragrant. Stir in potatoes, red pepper, and salt; cover, reduce heat to low, and cook, stirring occasionally, 5 minutes. Uncover; stir in okra, next 3 ingredients, and salt to taste. Cook, uncovered, over low heat, stirring occasionally, 8 to 10 minutes or until potatoes and okra are tender. Sprinkle with sesame seeds just before serving.

This recipe can be prepared by skipping the spices and simply seasoning with salt and pepper.

Arkansas Tomato Sandwiches

Ingredients:

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves

1 teaspoon lime zest

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 garlic clove

Summer Griddle Cakes (or, your favorite hoe-cake or fried cornbread)

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Salad greens

Red onion, thinly sliced

Directions:

Process mayonnaise, cilantro leaves, lime zest, fresh lime juice, and garlic clove in a blender until smooth. Spread mayonnaise mixture over warm Summer Griddle Cakes. Sprinkle tomato slices with salt and freshly ground pepper to taste, and sandwich tomato slices with salad greens and thinly sliced red onion between griddle cakes.

Summer Griddle Cakes

Ingredients:

4 bacon slices

1 cup finely chopped okra

1 1/2 cups self-rising white cornmeal mix

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon sugar

1 2/3 cups buttermilk

3 tablespoons butter, melted

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

Directions:

Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium-high heat 8 to 10 minutes or until crisp; remove bacon, and drain on paper towels, reserving drippings in skillet. Finely chop bacon.

Sauté okra in hot drippings 3 minutes or until crisp-tender.

Whisk together cornmeal mix and next 5 ingredients just until moistened; stir in okra and bacon.

Pour about 1/4 cup batter for each griddle cake onto a hot, lightly greased griddle or large nonstick skillet. Cook cakes 2 to 3 minutes or until tops are covered with bubbles and edges look dry and cooked; turn and cook other side 1 to 2 minutes or until done.