Crystal Church of Christ Gospel meeting

There will be a gospel meeting at Crystal Church of Christ, 100 Beatyville Rd, Ravenn KY 40475, Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16. Firday and Saturday the services will beging at 7 p.m. On Sunday the morning service begins at 10 a.m. and the eving service begins at 6 p.m. The spareker will be Bro. Darren Steele. Everyone is invited.

Easter Valley Baptist Church revival

Easter Valley Baptist Church will be having revival July 10 through July 14, beginning at 7 p.m.The special guest preacher will be Bro. Shane Galbert. There will be special groups singing every night. Everyone is welcome to attend.

House of Prayer Singing

There will be a gospel singing at the House of Prayer, 535 Dark Hollow Rd., on July 8 at 6 p.m. The Webb Family from Berea and the Praise Singers will be the featured singers. Refreshments will be served afterward, and everyone is welcome.

New Bethel Baptist Church # 2 Homecoming

There will be homecoming at New Bethel Baptist Church # 2 on Barnes Mountain on Sunday, July 9, beginning at 11 a.m. Bro. Kalvin Chaney will be preaching and The Praise Singers will be singing. Pastor Billy Durbin and the congregation invite everyone to come out and enjoy good fellowship in the Lord.

South Irvine Baptist Church 53rd Annual Mountain Mission Conference

South Irvine Baptist Church, Bro. Donnie Buford, Pastor, 53rd Annual Mountain Mission Conference July 6 through July 9. Thursday, July 6, beginning at 6:30 p.m. the speakers will be Pastor Bobby Green from Calvary Baptist Church of Richmond and Pastor Jayson Minix from Cornerstone Baptist Mission of Salt Lick. Friday, July 7, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The speakers will be Pastor Michael Farmer from Covenant Baptist Church of Troy, Michigan and Pastor Joe Head from Winton Place Baptist Church of Cincinnati, Ohio. There will be a meal and fellowship afterwards. Saturday, July 8, beginning at 9:30 a.m. the speakers will be Pastor Joe Sledd from Jordan Baptist Church of Sanford, Florida, Pastor Dwight Coffeman from Oak Grove Baptist Church of Dunnville, Kentucky, and Pastor David Pittman from Addyston Baptist Church of Addyston, Ohio. Lunch will be served after the morning speakers. Sunday, July 9, beginning at 10 a.m. the speakers will be Pastor (Emeritus) Harold Becknel from First Baptist Church of Island City, Kentucky, Bro. Jim Duval, member of Grace Baptist Church of Georgetown, Kentucky. Lunch will be served afterwards. Everyone is invited to attend.

Cow Creek Baptist VBS

Cow Creek Baptist Church is having Vacation Bible School, July 17th through July 21st, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The VBS is called “Hero Central”. The church is located at 1575 Cow Creek Road, Ravenna, KY. For transportation, call the church at 606-723-6183.

Crooked Creek Christian VBS

Crooked Creek Christian Church will be having Highway to Heaven VBS beginning July 9-12 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served each night. 64 To Grayson will be performing on Wednesday, July 12th. All are welcome!

Memorial Baptist Church VBS

The Memorial Baptist Church will be having vacation Bible school Wednesday, July 12 through Friday, July 14, beginningh at 9 a.m. until noon. Everyone welcome.

Mt. Carmel Christian Church VBS

Mt. Carmel will be having Vacation Bible School. The theme is Operation Arctic-Exploring the Coolest Book on the Planet-the B.I.B.L.E. VBS lasts from July 9 to 14. On Sun., July 9, VBS lasts from 6 to 8:30 p.m. From Mon., July 10, through Fri., July 14, it lasts from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. VBS is for elementary age students. Call 606-726-9342, if any questions.

Ravenna Church of God VBS

The Ravenna Church of God will be having Vacation Bible School, July 24th – 28th. It is from 6 to 8 p.m. each night, Monday thru Friday. The theme is Galactic Starveyors. Everyone is invited. for further information call 723-2898.