Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare and every Monday at 105 Main Street at 7 p.m. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-3018 for more information.

Beginner Yoga at Marcum and Wallace

Beginner Yoga class at Marcum & Wallace Hospital is held in the Mercy Room each Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with instructor Laritza Gomez. The cost is one non-perishable food item for Helping Hands Outreach Ministry. Bring your own yoga mat. The instructor will guide the class through basic poses focused on relaxation, building core strength and flexibility. For class updates, please check the Marcum & Wallace Hospital Facebook page.

Blue Grass Chemical Stockpile Meeting

The Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant (BGCAPP) will hold a public meeting to discuss a requested Class 2 permit modification submitted to the Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection. It will be on July 19, 2017 at 6 p.m. at the Blue Grass Chemical Stockpile Outreach Office 1000 Commercial Dr., Ste. 2. Richmond, KY. The meeting will take place to discuss a request to grant regulatory approval for BGCAPP, in partnership with the Blue Grass Army Depot and the Blue Grass Chemical Activity, to move and sample GB munitions using personnel and equipment from the Edgewood Chemical Biological Center to support Laboratory analytical methods. For more information, call the Blue Grass Chemical Stockpile Outreach Office at (859) 626-8944.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Blood Drive

The Estill County Community is invited to come to the blood drive on Sat., July 8, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church in the Fellowship Hall at 270 Main St. in Irvine. All donors will be entered to win tickets to Red, White and Boom!

ECHS Class of 1959 Reunion

ECHS Class of 1959 will be having their 58 year reunion on July 8, 2017 at Michael’s restaturant in Ravenna, from 4 p.m. until unkown time. Please try to attend. Look forward to seeing everyone there!

Kentucky Chautauqua: Abe Lincoln

The Estill County Public Library will present, “Abraham Lincoln: Wit and Wisdom of a President” on July 7, 2017 at 6 p.m. Greg Waltermire will portray Honest Abe. The Kentucky Humanities Council is sponsoring the event.

Ladies Auxiliary Prom Night at American Legion Post 79

Come join the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion Post 79, July 15, 2017, for Prom Night at the American Legion, Beginning at 8 p.m. Kenny Chana will provide the music. This will be a night to dress up and dance the night away.

LOOP program

Are you a GED student? Do you dream of going to college-for free? Would you like to live in Louisville-for free? Want to work for the UPS? If you answered “yes” to these questions, you may want to Get in the Loop! The UPS Kentucky LOOP (Living Options and Opportunities Path) is now open to Accelerating Opportunity Kentucky (AOKY) participants. If you are a current GED student, this could be you. Find out more by contacting Gina Embry, AOKY program coordinator, at 503-213-5163, or Jill Faul, UPS Kentucky LOOP, at 502-359-1831.

Public Library Events

There will be a Tuesday, July 25 at 6 p.m. there will be an end of summer reading ice cream party at the Rising Park. Also, on Friday, July 14, at 1 p.m. Ronald McDonald will be at the library to provide a little magic and a lot of laughs. Call the library at 606-723-3030 with any questions.

Retirees Lunch

Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Osram/UAW retirees will gather at Michaels in Irvine at 11:30 AM, Tuesday, July 11 for lunch. All Winchester Sylvania retirees and former employees are welcome to join us for lunch.

Spiritual Recovery Group

A spiritual recovery group for those who have addiction or other oppression struggles will be meeting every Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Westcare community room located at 180 Main Street. Anyone may attend; come as you are. Pastor Chris Carlyle leads a class for those with struggle with addiction and spiritual oppression. If you are tired of fighting the darkness alone and want recovery of your spiritual identity in Christ, please come for this unusual event. Find the path back to the light.

