Jamie Faith Thompson Chaney, 39

Jamie Faith Thompson Chaney, 39, of Hope Estates in Irvine, died Friday, June 23 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. She was born January 3, 1978, in Madison County, a daughter of Doris Ann West Wheat and the late James Edward Thompson. She was a CMA at the White House Clinic in Richmond and had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Brian Keith Chaney.

In addition to her mother, she is also survived by a daughter: Ronni Cailyn Gross of Irvine; three sisters, Ann Thompson and husband, Chris Thompson of Clark County, Barbara Cooper and husband, Todd Cooper of Florida, and Sandra Jo Fielder and husband, Mike Fielder of Louisville; step-father, Bert Wheat; nieces and nephews, Tiffany Boyd, Jason Tyler Boyd, Christara Lee, and Aiden West; and a great niece, Emma Boyd.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, June 27, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Andy West. Burial at the Witt Cemetery. Pallbearers were Chris Clark, Tyler Boyd, Bobby Lowery, Dalton Hoover, Mikie Stevens, and Phillip Stevens.

James Allen Grace, 83

James Allen Grace, 83, died Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Lexington. He was born June 28, 1933 in Perry County and was the son of the late Zeke and Ida Crowe Grace. He was an auto mechanic and an Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed watching WLJC and had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by a daughter, Carol Murphy of Estill County; three sons, Mike Grace and wife, Vonda Grace of Estill County, Lloyd Grace and wife, Marilyn Grace of Lee County, and Jimmy Grace and wife, Marcy Grace of Estill County; several step-children; a sister, Hazel Gordon; three brothers, Ronnie Grace, Rex Grace, and Zeke Grace; several grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Riddell; a son, Stevie Allen Grace; and a brother, Mike Grace.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, July 1, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jerry Rose.

Mary Ann Trent, 70

Mary Ann Tren, 70, of Irvine, widow of the late Everett Mark Trent ddiedWednesday, June 21, 2017. She was a daughter of the late Bethel and Flossie Venters Deaton born in Lee County, Kentucky on October 2, 1946. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by three sons, Everett M. Trent Jr. and wife, Belinda Trent, James Trent and wife, Victonda Trent, and Jonathan Trent, all of Irvine; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Pat Deaton of Beattyville, Tony Deaton of Georgetown, and Danny Deaton of Lexington; and two sisters, Polly Flora of Nicholasville and Betty Maupin of Lancaster.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Mark Trent; her parents, Bethel and Flossie Venters Deaton; two brothers, Elifus Deaton, and Woodrow Deaton; two sisters, Jeston Stewart, and Angeline Broxey; and a of other relatives and friends.

Services were held Saturday, June 24, 2017, at Porter and Sons Funeral Directors, 769 E Main St., Campton, Kentucky 41301. Burial at the Ecans Cemetery in Campton.

Kenneth Ray Chaney Sr., 82

Kenneth Ray Chaney Sr. 82, husband of Arlene Flynn Chaney died Sunday, July 2, at the Irvine Nursing and Rehab center, after a long illness. He was a native of Estill County, a son of the late Robert Edward and Carrie Oaks Chaney. He was a retired machinist, and farmer. He was an United States Army Veteran. He was a mason, a deacon and a member of the Greenbriar Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, auctions, and trading.

Survivors other than his wife Arlene, include his children Kenneth Ray Chaney Jr. and wife, Doris Chaney, Eulane Gardener and husband, Tommy Gardener, and James Chaney; his brother, Claude Chaney; his grandchildren, Tabatha French, Chris Chaney, Brittany Dixon, Stephanie Woolery, Carrie Chaney, Lisa Craft, Mark Trimble Jr, and Cheyanna Kelly; and his great-grandchildren, Isabella Short, Bryson Dixon, Isiah Craft.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Paulene Chaney; his brother, Jessie Chaney Sr; his sisters, Nadine Cole, and Hallie Chaney.

Services were held Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals, with Glendon Mays and Delmer McGee officiating. Burial in the Sparks Cemetery. interment service at Greenbriar Baptist Church.

Bobby Gale Hoover, 66

Bobby Gale Hoover, 66, of Ridge Road in Irvine died Sunday, June 25, 2017, at his home following a long illness. He was born February 24, 1951 in Estill County and was the son of the late Roscoe Hoover and Opal Stevens Reece. He was a concrete mason and attended the New Bethel Baptist Church #2. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Marie McKinney Hoover; a daughter, Heather Hoover Morris of Irvine; three sons, Bobby Glenn Hoover of Irvine, Richard Dale Hoover of Irvine, and Christopher Paul Hoover of Irvine; two step-daughters, Tina McKinney of Irvine, and Melissa McKinney Lewis of Irvine; three sisters, eanette Newman McKinney of Ohio, Freda Abner of Ohio, and Christine Jordan of Irvine; three brothers, Billy Douglas Newman of Frankfort, Danny Dale Hoover of Irvine, and Donald Howard Hoover of Irvine; 10 grandchildren; and seven step-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Mitchell Monroe Hoover; two sisters, Norma Elliott, and Molly Harp; four brothers, Stanley Ray Newman, Charles Roger Reece, Ralph Hoover, and Roscoe Hoover; and step parents, Donna Mae Hoover, and Charlie Reece.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, June 28, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Wayne Knopp. Burial at the New Bethel Cemetery.

Truman Turner, 91

Truman Turner, 91, of Speedwell community, died Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at his home after a short illness. Born June 5, 1926, in Breathitt County, he was the son of the late Lillie and Wilson Turner. He was raised in Owsley county and graduated from Owsley County High School. He moved to Madison county about 1950. He was a farmer, raising tobacco, corn, hay and cattle, before being drafted into the U.S. Army. He served in the Korean War. After returning home, he graduated from the University of Kentucky on the G.I. Bill with a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture. He was a member of Viney Fork Baptist Church where he was ordained as Deacon and served as Sunday school superintendent and teacher. He was a member of Gideons International, a Kentucky Colonel, and has won the Green Pastures Award twice.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jean Broughton Turner, with who he would have celebrated their 50th anniversary in August; a nephew, Eugene Wilson and his wife, Mary Wilson; a niece, Ada Lynn Wilson; a great nephew, John Wilson; and a great niece, Lauren Wilson; as well as his pets, Creamer and Maggie, all of Richmond.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Junior Turner; his sister, Lela Wilson and her husband Denver Wilson; and two sisters-in-law, Fay and Anna Broughton.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 1, 2017, at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home with Bro. Harry Hoover and Bro. Ralph Shepperson officiating. Burial in the Richmond Cemetery. Pallbearers were John Wilson, Clint Canterbury, Luke Honaker, Toby Honaker, and Eric Flynn. Honorary bearers were Don Brattin, Harold Richardson, Dale Arvin, Hurstle Turner, Jerry Ingram, and Bill Maupin.

He will be missed by his church, family, friends and the community, as he was a friend to all. Donations in his memory are suggested to Hospice Care Plus, the Oneida Baptist Institute, or Gideons International.

To express condolences, visit our website at www.orpfh.com.

Darrell Cox, 72

Darrell Cox, 72, widower of Sandra Cox died Monday, June 26 at Madison Health and Rehab Center. A son of the late Charles Cox and Ida Mae Raider Mansfield, he was a Mason and a Shriner. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dexter Mansfield.

He is survived by his mother, Ida Mae Mansfield; daughters, Tammy Tipton and husband, Randy Tipton, Trina Reffett and husband, Scott Reffett, and Kristy Tackett and husband, Tim Tackett; grandsons, Christopher Ray Tipton, Stephen Kyle Tipton, Casey Shawn Tipton, Cody Austin Means, Jacob Tyler Conrad, and Caleb Aaron Means; great grandchildren, Aaliyah Nichole Tipton, Catarina Marie Hurt, Camden Shawn Tipton, Madyson Rayne Conrad, and Madalynn Lee; sisters, Phyllis Adaor and husband, Johnny Adair, Vydra Kirby and husband, Jerry Kirby, Coleen Thomas and husband, Randall Thomas, Von Joy Norris and husband, Tom Norris, Cheryl Arvin, and Sheena Wilms; brothers, Dwight Mansfield and wife, Rhonda Mansfield, Anthony Mansfield, Dolphus Mansfield and wife, Kathy Mansfield, Homer Cox and wife, Gail Cox, David Cox, and Timothy Cox.

Services were held on Thursday, June 29, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals. Pallbears were his grandsons.

John Harold “Jank” Moreland, 89

John Harold “Jank” Moreland, 89, of Wanstead Road in Lexington died Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. He was born November 20, 1927 in Estill County and was the son of the late Floyd and Martha Puckett Moreland. He was a construction worker and oil field worker. He attended the Roadside Mission Church of God and had lived in Estill County most of his life. He was an avid coon hunter, a member of the Masonic Lodge and a member of the International Labor Union of Lexington for 65 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lenora Spencer Moreland.

He is survived by two sons, Randolph “Scooter” Moreland and wife, Nannie Moreland of Ravenna, and John Moreland of Ravenna; three step-daughters, Patricia Jones of Frankfort, Susie Brinkman and husband, Dale Brinkmand of Nashville, Tennessess, and Cindy Sewell and husband, Dale Sewell of Georgetown; a step-son, Glenn Coomer of Lexington; three sisters, Mary Jane Puckett and husband, Willard Puckett of Ravenna, Ilene Wolfinbarger of Irvine, and Ollie McIntosh of Tennessee; a brother, Floyd Moreland, Jr. of Irvine; two grandchildren, Jeff Moreland and wife, Betsy Moreland, and Mary Moreland and husband, Justin Moreland; two step-grandchildren, Amanda Proffitt, and Jeanie Combs; and several great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Katherine Puckett Moreland; and a son, David Moreland.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, June 30,at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Calvin Spicer. Burial at the Crowe Cemetery.

Jeremy “Worm” Friend, 39

“Life is changed, not taken away, for those who are left behind. Our dear ones live on, in a world beyond anything we can imagine.”

– Author Unknown

There will be a Celebration of life/memorial service Thursday, July 8, from 1 until 3 p.m., at Green pasture Worship Center.