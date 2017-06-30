Six teens from the Estill County 4-H Youth Development Program participated in the 2017 Teen Conference held at the University of Kentucky on June 12-15. The teens spent most of their time attending workshops and tracks where they expanded their knowledge on topics they already knew about while learning about new topics as well. In the evenings they had the opportunity to attend two dances: one casual dance at the beginning of the week and one semi-formal dance at the end of the week. Tuesday night was spent mingling and making friends with other teens from within Estill County’s District, district four, at Teen Conference’s District Night Out. The Estill 4-H program then said “goodnight,” rather than goodbye to two seniors, Jake Evans and Matt Hager, at the conclusion of the conference. If your teens, grades 9-12, are interested in attending the 2018 Teen Conference call the Estill County Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

