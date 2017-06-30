Jamie Faith Thompson Chaney, 39, of Hope Estates in Irvine died Friday, June 23, at the University of Kentucky Hospital. She was born January 3, 1978, in Madison County, a daughter of Doris Ann West Wheat and the late James Edward Thompson. She was a CMA at the White House Clinic in Richmond and had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Brian Keith Chaney.

In addition to her mother, she is also survived by a daughter, Ronni Cailyn Gross of Irvine; three sisters, Ann Thompson and husband, Chris Thompson of Clark County, Barbara Cooper and husband, Todd Cooper of Florida, and

Sandra Jo Fielder and husband, Mike Fielder of Louisville; step-father, Bert Wheat; nieces and nephews, Tiffany Boyd, Jason Tyler Boyd, Christara Lee, and Aiden West; and great niece, Emma Boyd.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, June 27, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel.

Melissa Paulette Estes, 46, of Sandhill Road in Irvine died Thursday, June 22, 2017. She was born March 19, 1971 in Estill County and was the daughter of Judy Paulette Stacy. She was an employee of CCDF and had lived in Estill County all her life.

Survivors in addition to her mother include a daughter, Kiri Jo Estes of Estill County;

three sons, Thomas William Estes of Estill County, Raymond Paul Estes of Estill County, and Billy Gene Estes, Jr.; and a sister, Matricia Earl Striblin of Ohio.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Charles E. McLemore, of Bayonet Point, Florida, died June 23, 2017 at the age of 106.

He is survived by his two sisters, Nancy Lyke and Mary Caribardi; six nephews and four nieces.

He is predeceased in death by his parents, Robert and Maggie McLemore; along with his brothers, Joyce and Robert; and sister, Lelia Terry.

Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 28, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals. A graveside service will be held at West Irvine Cemetery on Thursday, June 29, at 2 p.m.

James E. (Mickey) Edwards, 93, died Friday, June 16, 2017. He was a career Air Force officer, who married his high-school sweetheart, Louise Garner Edwards in 1945 in Kentucky, while on leave following World War II duty in England. They were married 58 years. Mickey was born in Irvine, KY. He graduated from Irvine High School in 1941 and attended Georgetown College in Kentucky, prior to entering military service. He received his degree from Omaha University in Nebraska, in 1962. After joining the Army Reserves in 1942, Mickey was called to active duty as an Army Air Corps Aviation cadet. He graduated from advanced flying training at Mariana, FL in 1944, and was then trained as a flying instructor at Randolph AFB in San Antonio. He received his first assignment to Bainbridge, GA with further training at Blytheville, AR and Dyersburg, TN. He was assigned to the 8th Air Force in England, and to various duties in the U.S following World War II.In 1947, Mickey was released from active duty and for four and one-half years, worked for General Motors as a Locomotive Diesel Operating Instructor, traveling with his wife, Louise, throughout most of the United States and Canada.He was recalled to active duty with the Air Force in 1951 with assignments in Geneva, NY; New Orleans, LA; Izmir, Turkey; San Antonio, TX; the Panama Canal Zone; San Bernardino, CA and finally, Goodfellow AFB here in San Angelo. Mickey retired from the Air Force as a Lt. Colonel in 1975.Mickey and Louise were avid golfers and members of Bentwood Country Club. In retirement, they traveled to Hawaii, Alaska, Africa, attended military and high school reunions to connect with old friends, and visited family in other states. Louise preceded Mickey in death in 2003 at age 78. He remained in and meticulously maintained the family home, driving and shopping for himself and socializing with friends until he was hospitalized in late May. Fiercely independent, Mickey remained active until the very end.He is survived by his son, Randy Edwards, three sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a brief gathering of friends at Johnson’s Funeral Home on Monday evening, June 26, at 7:00pm. He was buried and again joined with Louise, at Ft. Sam Houston military cemetery in San Antonio, TX. The family extends appreciation to the exceptional medical team at San Angelo Community Medical Center, and thanks Kendred Hospice and Visiting Angels home care for their caring and support.

Mary L. Grise, 83, of Richmond, died Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center of Richmond, following a long very painful illness that had resulted in paralysis of both legs. She was born August 3, 1933, on High Reeves Road in Madison County to the late James Franklin and Goldie Poynter Luster. She attended Union City and Doylesville Schools, as well as, Casey County, Kentucky. She was the owner and operator of her restaurant, “Mary’s Restaurant” on Big Hill Avenue in Richmond, and she was a cashier at the United Department Store, owned by Mayor Ed Waymon. In June, 1971, Mary was married to William P. Grise, M.D., who interned and took surgery training at Good Samaritan Hospital, and she managed their office until she and Dr. Grise retired in March, 1994. Mary and Dr. Grise were members and attended Shiloh Ministries near Clays Ferry.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, William, James, John, Cecil, Luther, Coleman “Buck”, Russell and an infant, Alexander, as well as, two sisters, Annie Laura and Flossie.

In addition to her husband, Dr. Grise, she is survived by three children, Connie Diane Miles of Trapp, Kentucky, a nurse in Winchester, Kentucky, James Robert Wall, of Alexandria, Virginia, who is retired from government service in the White House Communications Agency (WHCA), and Dwayne Gregory Wall, of Richmond, Kentucky, who is a computer repairs technician. Her only survivors are her three children and Dr. Grise.

Services were held at Saturday, June 23, 2017, at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home with Bro. Harry Revel officiating. Burial at the Richmond Cemetery. Pallbearers were Roy Quinn, Bro. Harry Revel, Don Jaynes, Garnett Parke, Billy Luxon, Jo Luxon, Frank Kourt, and Ann Kourt. To express condolences, please visit www.orpfh.com .

James Christopher “Bo” Mullins, 37, of Irvine died Tuesday, June 20. He was born January 11, 1980 to James K. Mullins and Donna Potts Mullins Gilliam.

He is survived by his parents James K. Mullins and Donna Potts Mullins Gilliam and husband, Tim Gulliam; a son, Dakota Mullins; brothers, Timmy Gilliam and Joshua Gilliam; sisters, Anissa Sorrell and husband, Eddie Sorrell, Jennifer Mullins and boyfriend, Adam Lawhorn, and Audrey Stifham and husband, Caleb Stidham; and by many cousins, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Zachary Gilliam.

Services Saturady, June 24, at Davis & Davis Funeral Homewith Merle Travis officiating. Burial in Winchester Cemetery.

Linda S. Tipton Young, 69, of Wooster died on Monday, June 5, 2017 at her home. She was born March 8, 1948 in Ravenna, Kentucky the daughter of Tracy and Glyndeen Meek Tipton. She had been employed at Rubbermaid for 32 years; She was a member of Williams Memorial Baptist Church. She enjoyed watching her grand dog Bentley.

She is survived by her two children, Tracey Daugherty and husband, Jim Daugherty, and Erika Lemmon and husband, Tony Lemmon; grandchildren, James Daugherty and wife, Chelsey Daugherty, Samantha Dudte and husband, Cody Dudte, Steffani Starkey and husband, Kyle Starkey, Adria Lemmon, and Aley Lemmon; great-grandchildren, Anthony Starkey and Harper Daugherty; and former husband and father of Erika and Tracey, David Young, Jr.,

There will be services held on July 15, at 11 a.m., at South Irvine Cemetery, where she will rest with her mother and father.

Bobby Gale Hoover, 66, of Ridge Road in Irvine died Sunday, June 25, 2017, at his home following a long illness. He was born February 24, 1951 in Estill County and was the son of the late Roscoe Hoover and Opal Stevens Reece. He was a concrete mason and attended the New Bethel Baptist Church #2. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Marie McKinney Hoover; a daughter, Heather Hoover Morris of Irvine; three sons, Robert Glenn Hoover of Irvine, Richard Dale Hoover of Irvine, and Christopher Paul Hoover of Irvine; two step-daughters, Tina McKinney of Irvine, and Melissa McKinney Lewis of Irvine; three sisters, Jeanette Newman McKinney of Ohio, Freda Abner of Ohio, and Christine Jordan of Irvine; three brothers, Billy Douglas Newman of Frankfort, Danny Dale Hoover of Irvine, and Donald Howard Hoover of Irvine; 10 grandchildren; and seven step-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Mitchell Monroe Hoover; two sisters, Norma Elliott, and Molly Harp; four brothers, Stanley Ray Newman, Charles Roger Reece, Ralph Hoover, Roscoe Hoover; and step parents, Donna Mae Hoover, and Charlie Reece.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, June 28, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Wayne Knopp. Burial at the New Bethel Cemetery.