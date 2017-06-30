Emmanuel VBS

Emmanuel Baptist Church at 106 Tyler Lane would like to announce their upcoming Vacation Bible School which will take place on June 26 through June 30 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each evening. Everyone is invited to attend.

House of Prayer Singing

There will be a gospel singing at the House of Prayer, 535 Dark Hollow Rd., on July 8 at 6 p.m. The Webb Family from Berea and the Praise Singers will be the featured singers. Refreshments will be served afterward, and everyone is welcome.

Mt. Carmel Christian Church

Mt. Carmel will be having Vacation Bible School. The theme is Operation Arctic-Exploring the Coolest Book on the Planet-the B.I.B.L.E. VBS lasts from July 9 to 14. On Sun., July 9, VBS lasts from 6 to 8:30 p.m. From Mon., July 10, through Fri., July 14, it lasts from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. VBS is for elementary age students. Call 606-726-9342, if any questions.

New Bethel Baptist Church # 2 Homecoming

There will be homecoming at New Bethel Baptist Church # 2 on Barnes Mountain on Sunday, July 9, beginning at 11 a.m. Bro. Kalvin Chaney will be preaching and The Praise Singers will be singing. Pastor Billy Durbin and the congregation invite everyone to come out and enjoy good fellowship in the Lord.

Panola Baptist VBS

Panola Baptist Church in Waco with Bro. Marvin Neal is having Vacation Bible School on June 28 through June 30 from 6:30 until 8 :30 p.m. Everyone is invited.

Pine Hill Baptist Singing

There will be a singing at Pine Hill Baptist Church on July 1, beginning at 6 p.m., with the Webb Family. Everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served.

South Irvine Baptist Church 53rd Annual Mountain Mission Conference

South Irvine Baptist Church, Bro. Donnie Buford, Pastor, 53rd Annual Mountain Mission Conference July 6 through July 9. Thursday, July 6, beginning at 6:30 p.m. the speakers will be Pastor Bobby Green from Calvary Baptist Church of Richmond and Pastor Jayson Minix from Cornerstone Baptist Mission of Salt Lick. Friday, July 7, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The speakers will be Pastor Michael Farmer from Covenant Baptist Church of Troy, Michigan and Pastor Joe Head from Winton Place Baptist Church of Cincinnati, Ohio. There will be a meal and fellowship afterwards. Saturday, July 8, beginning at 9:30 a.m. the speakers will be Pastor Joe Sledd from Jordan Baptist Church of Sanford, Florida, Pastor Dwight Coffeman from Oak Grove Baptist Church of Dunnville, Kentucky, and Pastor David Pittman from Addyston Baptist Church of Addyston, Ohio. Lunch will be served after the morning speakers. Sunday, July 9, beginning at 10 a.m. the speakers will be Pastor (Emeritus) Harold Becknel from First Baptist Church of Island City, Kentucky, Bro. Jim Duval, member of Grace Baptist Church of Georgetown, Kentucky. Lunch will be served afterwards. Everyone is invited to attend.

VBS at Cow Creek Baptist

Cow Creek Baptist Church is having Vacation Bible School, July 17th through July 21st, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The VBS is called “Hero Central”. The church is located at 1575 Cow Creek Road, Ravenna, KY. For transportation, call the church at 606-723-6183.