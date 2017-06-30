Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare and every Monday at 105 Main Street at 7 p.m. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-3018 for more information.

American Legion Post 79

On July 1, the American Legion Post 79 will be conducting a Flag retirement ceremony at dusk. Later that evening we will be having our 4th of July celebration. We will have games and activities for the kids.

Beginner Yoga at Marcum and Wallace

Beginner Yoga class at Marcum & Wallace Hospital is held in the Mercy Room each Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with instructor Laritza Gomez. The cost is one non-perishable food item for Helping Hands Outreach Ministry. Bring your own yoga mat. The instructor will guide the class through basic poses focused on relaxation, building core strength and flexibility. For class updates, please check the Marcum & Wallace Hospital Facebook page.

Blue Grass Chemical Stockpile Meeting

The Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant (BGCAPP) will hold a public meeting to discuss a requested Class 2 permit modification submitted to the Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection. It will be on July 19, 2017 at 6 p.m. at the Blue Grass Chemical Stockpile Outreach Office 1000 Commercial Dr., Ste. 2. Richmond, KY. The meeting will take place to discuss a request to grant regulatory approval for BGCAPP, in partnership with the Blue Grass Army Depot and the Blue Grass Chemical Activity, to move and sample GB munitions using personnel and equipment from the Edgewood Chemical Biological Center to support Laboratory analytical methods. For more information, call the Blue Grass Chemical Stockpile Outreach Office at (859) 626-8944.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Blood Drive

The Estill County Community is invited to come to the blood drive on Sat., July 8, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church in the Fellowship Hall at 270 Main St. in Irvine. All donors will be entered to win tickets to Red, White and Boom!

County Fair Pageant Sign-ups

Applications for the Little Mister and Miss Estill County Pageant and Baby Show sign-ups will begin June 2 at the Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m. located at the fairgrounds. The Little Mister and Miss Pageant is open to boys and girls ages 5-7. The pageant will be held on July 1, 2017 at the Estill County Fairgrounds at 1p.m. in the exhibit hall. Practice for the Little Mister and Miss Pageant will be on Friday night, June 30, at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The Baby Show will be on Tuesday night, July 4, at 7 p.m. Ages range from birth up to 4 years old. The entry fee for each contest is $10. All contestants must be Estill County residents. (Residential home falls within the Estill County lines.) For further information contact Tammy Cole (606-723-4326), Susan Lay (606-726-9989) or Cheryl Stepp (606-723-8546).

ECHS Class of 1959 Reunion

ECHS Class of 1959 will be having their 58 year reunion on July 8, 2017 at Michael’s restaturant in Ravenna, from 4 p.m. until ? Please try to attend. Look forward to seeing everyone there!

ECHS Class of 1962 Reunion

ECHS Class of 1962 will be having their reunion at Michael’s restaurant in Ravenna. The reunion starts at 4 p.m. with a meet and greet and dinner following $15 per person (this includes tip). Contact Jessica Irene Abney at home at (606)678-0611; cell at (859)229-2334; email at jabney44@gmail.com.

ECHS Class of 1970

ECHS class of 1970 will be having our 47th year reunion on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Michael’s Restaurant in Ravenna, Ky. All students and teachers are invited to attend; the 1969-71 classes are also welcome! Please RSVP by June 19 to linda233@rocketmail.com or call/text Linda McIntosh Howell @ 859-588-2904.

Estill County Fair Beauty Pageants

Starting on June 2 applications will be taken for: Miss Estill County Open Beauty Contest – Ages 16-21. Miss Estill County Open Teen Beauty Contest – Ages 13-15; Miss Estill County Pre-Teen Pageant (Closed) – Ages 8-12, Date for all three (3) pageants is Saturday, July 1, 2017. Pageant entry deadline for all 3 pageants – Friday, June 30, 2017, at 4 p.m. For more information or an application call or email Gina Flynn (606) 975-5851, gina.flynn@estill.kyschools.us or Cheryl Stepp (606) 723-8546, cjstepp@windstream.net. Applications will also be available at the Farmers Market located at the fairgrounds starting June 2nd.

Kentucky Chautauqua: Abe Lincoln

The Estill County Public Library will present, “Abraham Lincoln: Wit and Wisdom of a President” on July 7, 2017 at 6 p.m. Greg Waltermire will portray Honest Abe. The Kentucky Humanities Council is sponsoring the event.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, June 29, at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine’s Session Room. A devotional will be given and plans will be made for upcoming activities and projects. Kiwanis members work together to achieve what one person cannot accomplish alone. When a child is given the chance to learn, experience, dream, grow, succeed and thrive, great things happen.

Ladies Auxiliary Prom Night at American Legion Post 79

Come join the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion Post 79, July 15, 2017, for Prom Night at the American Legion, Beginning at 8 p.m. Kenny Chana will provide the music. This will be a night to dress up and dance the night away.

LOOP program

Are you a GED student? Do you dream of going to college-for free? Would you like to live in Louisville-for free? Want to work for the UPS? If you answered “yes” to these questions, you may want to Get in the Loop! The UPS Kentucky LOOP (Living Options and Opportunities Path) is now open to Accelerating Opportunity Kentucky (AOKY) participants. If you are a current GED student, this could be you. Find out more by contacting Gina Embry, AOKY program coordinator, at 503-213-5163, or Jill Faul, UPS Kentucky LOOP, at 502-359-1831.

4-H Pet Show Cancels Dog Class

Due to reports of canine influenza in Kentucky, the dog classes in the 4-H Pet Show on July 3 have been canceled. This is being done as a precaution. We will still be having all of the non-dog classes and encourage you to participate in those. Call the Extension Office at (606) 723-4557 with any questions.

Public Library Events

There will be a Hawaiian Hula Dance Party at the Estill County Public Library on Thursday, June 29 at 2 p.m. Marie Riggs of Hawaiian Hula and Ori Tahiti of Louisville will demonstrate how to Hula. On Tuesday, July 25 at 6 p.m. there will be an end of summer reading ice cream party at the Rising Park. Also, on Friday, July 14, at 1 p.m. Ronald McDonald will be at the library to provide a little magic and a lot of laughs. Call the library at 606-723-3030 with any questions.

Spiritual Recovery Group

A spiritual recovery group for those who have addiction or other oppression struggles will be meeting every Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Westcare community room located at 180 Main Street. Anyone may attend; come as you are. Pastor Chris Carlyle leads a class for those with struggle with addiction and spiritual oppression. If you are tired of fighting the darkness alone and want recovery of your spiritual identity in Christ, please come for this unusual event. Find the path back to the light.

