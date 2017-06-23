Danny Bill “Pete” Barnes, 61, died Monday, June 12, 2017 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. He was born June 20, 1955 in Estill County to the late Moses “Bill” and Geneva Griggs Barnes.

Survivors include a daughter, Melanie Barnes Abner of Stanton; a son, Danny Nicholas Barnes and wife, Toni Barnes of Mt. Sterling; sisters, Ruby Napier and husband, Gary Napier of Stanton, Shirley Arvin and husband, Carl Arvin of Richmond, Becky Glover of Dunedin, Florida, and Debbie Powell, Irvine; grandchildren, Jaxon Barnes, Teghan Abner, and Londyn Barnes; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Moses “Bill” and Geneva Barnes. Memorial services were Thursday, June 15, at Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Burial in Gray Cemetery in Irvine.

Barry Wayne Boswell, age 52, of Irvine, Kentucky, husband of Sharon Conrad Boswell, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the Wallace and Marcum Hospital in Irvine. He was born November 12, 1964 in Lexington, Kentucky, and worked in auto detailing before becoming disabled.

Other than his wife, Sharon Boswell, he is survived by his parents, Sarah Katherine Boswell Cox and Ralph Cox; one daughter, Sarah Boswell; and nine brothers and sisters, Billy Boswell, Freddie Boswell, Peggy Sue Boswell; plus two that preceded him in death, Darlene King and Jimmy Boswell; and survived by Ralph Cox Jr., Don Cox, Shirley Roberts, Kathy Rose, Mark Cox, and Anita Combs.

Funeral services for him were held Wednesday, June 21, at the Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home, 1110 Barnes Mill Road, Richmond, with Dan Miller officiating. Burial in the Flatwoods Cemetery. Pallbearers were Josh Rawlins, Isaiah Harvey, J.R. Sparks, Cody Collins, Chub Roberts, and James Goble.

Jean Brakefield Miller, 89, widow of Francis Green Miller died Monday, June 12, 2017, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. She was a native of Estill County, a daughter of the late William Walter and Sarah Hunt Brakefield. She was a retired Vice President of the Estill Savings & Loan, who enjoyed travel and working on her yard. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Teresa Ann Miller; her brothers, Walter, Lawrence, Francis, Edward, Joseph, and Bolan; her sisters, Sarah, Aimee, Ida, and Georgiana; her great-grandson, Ethan Miller.

Survivors include her son, Steven Miller and wife, Shirley Miller; her daughters, Penny West and husband, Charlie West, and Joan Minton, and husband, Eric Minton; her grandsons, John West, Robert West, Joseph West, Brett Miller, Brent Miller, and Patrick Minton.

Graveside services for Mrs. Miller were held Friday, June 16, at Oakdale Cemetery, with Bro. Tony White officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations to Marcum Wallace Hospital, Estill County Ambulance Service, or the Estill County Public Library.

Billy Burl Watkins, 64, died Wednesday, June 14, 2017 in Stanton. He was born April 15, 1953 in Estill County to the late Bill and Geneva Bishop Watkins. Survivors include two sons, Billy Burl Watkins Jr. and Arthur Thomas Watkins; three daughters, Geneva Watkins, Billie Jo Watkins, and Tina Begley and husband, Daryl Begley; brothers, John Watkins and wife, Sarah Watkins, Art Watkins and wife, Sue Watkins, and Lenville Watkins and wife, Eva Watkins; sisters, Beatrice Estes, Joyce Murphy and husband, Frances Murphy, Linda Grogan, Marlene Parkins, and the late Alma Jean Jones and husband, Chester Jones; and several grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Alma Jean Jones.

Services were held Saturday, June 17, David & Davis Funeral Home. Burial in Flynn Cemetery, in Estill County with his nephews serving as pallbearers.