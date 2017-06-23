Drip Rock Singing

The Heavenly Heirs from TN will be singing at Drip Rock on June 24 at 6 p.m. Refreshments will follow the service.

Emmanuel VBS

Emmanuel Baptist Church at 106 Tyler Lane would like to announce their upcoming Vacation Bible School which will take place on June 26 through June 30 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each evening. Everyone is invited to attend.

Panola Baptist VBS

Panola Baptist Church in Waco with Bro. Marvin Neal is having Vacation Bible School on June 28 through June 30 from 6:30 until 8 :30 p.m. Everyone is invited.

Pine Hill Baptist VBS

The Pine Hill Baptist Church will have a Vacation Bible School on June 21 through June 23, starting at 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. There will be classes for all ages. Everyone is welcome.

Thomas Baptist Bible School

Thomas Baptist Church, Dug Hill Road, will be having Vacation Bible School – Galactic Starveyors – on June 19 – June 23, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For a ride, call Tommy at 606-643-5323.