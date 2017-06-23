Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare and every Monday at 105 Main Street at 7 p.m. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-3018 for more information.

Beginner Yoga at Marcum and Wallace

Beginner Yoga class at Marcum & Wallace Hospital is held in the Mercy Room each Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with instructor Laritza Gomez. The cost is one non-perishable food item for Helping Hands Outreach Ministry. Bring your own yoga mat. The instructor will guide the class through basic poses focused on relaxation, building core strength and flexibility. For class updates, please check the Marcum & Wallace Hospital Facebook page.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Blood Drive

The Estill County Community is invited to come to the blood drive on Sat., July 8, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church in the Fellowship Hall at 270 Main St. in Irvine. All donors will be entered to win tickets to Red, White and Boom!

Children’s Theater Camp

The River City Players’ 4th Annual Children’s Theater Camp will be July 17-21. This year’s tuition-free camp will accept 30 children, ages 8 to 16 yrs. Lunch and snack will be provided. Registration will be held in the lobby of the Mack Theater on Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Tuesday evening, June 27, from 3 to 6 p.m. Dialogue coach Penny West will prepare the campers for their performances’ in her selection of two Fractured Fairy Tales. Music & Dance Coach Laurie White will prepare the campers for their performance of traditional song and dance. Pre-registration is required. Age limits will be strictly observed.

County Fair Pageant Sign-ups

Applications for the Little Mister and Miss Estill County Pageant and Baby Show sign-ups will begin June 2 at the Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m. located at the fairgrounds. The Little Mister and Miss Pageant is open to boys and girls ages 5-7. The pageant will be held on July 1, 2017 at the Estill County Fairgrounds at 1p.m. in the exhibit hall. Practice for the Little Mister and Miss Pageant will be on Friday night, June 30, at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The Baby Show will be on Tuesday night, July 4, at 7 p.m. Ages range from birth up to 4 years old. The entry fee for each contest is $10. All contestants must be Estill County residents. (Residential home falls within the Estill County lines.) For further information contact Tammy Cole (606-723-4326), Susan Lay (606-726-9989) or Cheryl Stepp (606-723-8546).

Chamberalin Reunion

The annual Chamberalin Reunion will be Sunday, June 25, beginning at 1 p.m. at Ravenna National Gaurd Armory. All friends and family are welcome.

ECHS Class of 1959 Reunion

ECHS Class of 1959 will be having their 58 year reunion on July 8, 2017 at Michael’s restaturant in Ravenna, from 4 p.m. until ? Please try to attend. Look forward to seeing everyone there!

ECHS Class of 1962 Reunion

ECHS Class of 1962 will be having their reunion at Michael’s restaurant in Ravenna. The reunon starts at 4 p.m. with a meet and greet and dinner following $15 per person (this includes tip). Contact Jessica Irene Abney at home at (606)678-0611; cell at (859)229-2334; email at jabney44@gmail.com.

ECHS Class of 1970

ECHS class of 1970 will be having our 47th year reunion on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Michael’s Restaurant in Ravenna, Ky. All students and teachers are invited to attend; the 1969-71 classes are also welcome! Please RSVP by June 19 to linda233@rocketmail.com or call/text Linda McIntosh Howell @ 859-588-2904.

Estill County Fair Beauty Pageants

Starting on June 2 applications will be taken for: Miss Estill County Open Beauty Contest – Ages 16-21. Miss Estill County Open Teen Beauty Contest – Ages 13-15; Miss Estill County Pre-Teen Pageant (Closed) – Ages 8-12, Date for all three (3) pageants is Saturday, July 1, 2017. Pageant entry deadline for all 3 pageants – Friday, June 30, 2017, at 4 p.m. For more information or an application call or email Gina Flynn (606) 975-5851, gina.flynn@estill.kyschools.us or Cheryl Stepp (606) 723-8546, cjstepp@windstream.net. Applications will also be available at the Farmers Market located at the fairgrounds starting June 2nd.

Free Waste Tire Disposal

Estill County Judge-executive Wallace Taylor will be conducting a waste tire program for the citizens of Estill County for ONE DAY ONLY. Disposal will be based at the county lot located at Cow Creek Rd. in front of the animal shelter in Ravenna. Hours of operation begin June 22 at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. This program provides a one-time opportunity for private citizens, farmers and some businesses to drop off their unwanted waste tires free of charge. Tires on rims will not be accepted. Off the road tires (OTR) and solid tires with pressed-on rims will not be accepted. Tire retailers may not participate in the program. For additional information regarding the Estill County Waste Tire Disposal program, contact Kim Dawes at 723-7524.

GED

Upcoming GED date in Estill County is June 10. Scholarships are available. Call the Estill County Adult Education Center at 723-7323 for further information.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, June 22, at Steam Engine Pizza. Trena Stocker, from Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital, will speak on Chest Pain Accreditation. If you are interested in becoming a member of a service organization that has a sense of community, a source of fulfillment and a history of impact, join us at 5:30 p.m. (to eat) or 6:00 p.m. (meeting/program) on Thursday evenings.

LOOP program

Are you a GED student? Do you dream of going to college-for free? Would you like to live in Louisville-for free? Want to work for the UPS? If you answered “yes” to these questions, you may want to Get in the Loop! The UPS Kentucky LOOP (Living Options and Opportunities Path) is now open to Accelerating Opportunity Kentucky (AOKY) participants. If you are a current GED student, this could be you. Find out more by contacting Gina Embry, AOKY program coordinator, at 503-213-5163, or Jill Faul, UPS Kentucky LOOP, at 502-359-1831.

Paddle with the Kentucky

Riverkeeper

Kentucky River Keeper’s Paddle Under the Bridge, will begin at Rader’s Restaurant, Irvine, on Sunday, June 25, 2017. Lunch will be at noon, then paddle and clean up will last from 1 to 5 p.m. Launch site and parking are both at Rader’s, under the green bridge crossing the river.

Pickin’ in the Park

Senora Childers will be playing at Rising Park on June 27 as part of the Estill County Public Library’s Pickin’ in the Park series. The performance starts at 6:30 p.m.

Rabies Clinic

There will be a rabies clinic on Saturday, June 24, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Dr. Linda Grimes’, DVM, Animal Clinic in Estill County. The clinic is located at 1995 Richmond Rd., Irvine. The event is sponsored by the Estill County Health Department. Call 606-723-5181, ext. 236 with questions.

Spiritual Recovery Group

A spiritual recovery group for those who have addiction or other oppression struggles will be meeting every Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Westcare community room located at 180 Main Street. Anyone may attend; come as you are. Pastor Chris Carlyle leads a class for those with struggle with addiction and spiritual oppression. If you are tired of fighting the darkness alone and want recovery of your spiritual identity in Christ, please come for this unusual event. Find the path back to the light.

