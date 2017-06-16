What a turnout for our Fun on the Farm Day Camp this week. With more than 125 youth involved in the camp and more than 20 adults, we could not be more pleased with the day. Youth learned about bee keeping, swine farming, tractors, gardening, and more. After enjoying eight different activities, the day was capped off with each young person getting to make his or her own ice cream. Everyone left day camp with lots of fun memories and treats such as homemade butter and farm crafts. We cannot wait for 4-H Day Camp next year!