Ralph W. Bailey, 68, beloved husband and father, died Sunday, June 11, 2017. He was born February 8, 1949, in Estill County to the late Myrtle Winburn Bailey and Roscoe Bailey. He was a 1967 graduate of George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester and a 1988 graduate of Morehead State University where he was chosen to give the commencement speech as a non-traditional student.He retired from Arvin Meritor, formerly Rockwell International, with 38 years of service. He started as an hourly employee and worked his way into management after only seven years. He finished his career in Frankfort as supervisor of the welding department.

For many years, he was involved in men’s fast pitch softball; first as a player for ByPass and then as a coach and sponsor for Top Gun. He won numerous state championships with ByPass and Top Gun. In 1996, he was awarded the National Softball Association Outstanding Coaches Award and Top Gun won the NSA Fast Pitch World Series. In 1999, Top Gun was the ASA National runner-up.

He was a strong-willed and hard-working man. He loved all things that grew in the yard, except for weeds. He loved mowing his yard, riding his motorcycle with his best friend Denny, driving his corvette, spending time in the sunshine, and bringing pies and donuts to his nurses. Every Christmas he enjoyed placing the nativity scene in his front yard for the residents of Winchester to enjoy. But most of all he loved taking care of his family and reminding them, as often as he could, how much he loved them and how proud he was of them.

In addition to his wife, Judy Bailey (nee Chism), and daughters, Brandy Bailey and Noelle Bailey, he is survived by his future son-in-law, Mark Parsons, his brother Gene Bailey and wife, Diane Bailey; and sister, Pam Rainey and husband, Randy Rainey.

He was predeceased by his father and mother, and his sisters, Margie Prescott, Beverly Bailey, and Sherion Dearing.

A special thanks to Dr. Michael Horn and nurses Tammy, Marquetta (“Margarita”), Kitty, and Mary. We believe with their loving care we were able to keep him a couple more years.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 15, at Scobee Funeral Home, 219 West Lexington Avenue, Winchester, by Pastor Lee Cruse. Burial will be in Winchester Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Denny Gaines, Paul Columbia, Art Perry, Courtney Hatton, Eli Johnson, Les Williams, Gene Culton, and David Dowdy.

Leonard Daniel Barnes, Jr., 82, husband of Linda Shackleford Barnes, died Monday, May 29, 2017, at his home. A native of Estill County, he was born December 21, 1934, the son of the late Leonard Daniel, Sr. and Grace Rawlins Barnes. A member of the Irvine First Baptist Church, he enjoyed UK sports, football, basketball, bowling and his 1976 Lincoln Continental.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Shackleford Barnes; his daughter, Paula Beebe; his sisters, Paulene Logsdon, Ruby Walters, Agnes “Peanut” Smyth; grandchildren, Cody Knight, Tyler Knight, Ross Stevenson Beebe, Kerr Barnes Beebe, and Kendall Whitt.

Services were private.

Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

Eugene Crawford, 62, of Winchester, Kentucky, formerly of Irvine, died Friday, June 9, 2017 at the University Of Kentucky Hospital. He was a self-employed builder.

He is survived by his wife, Jewell Crawford of Winchester; two sons, Randy Crawford, and Kevin Crawford and wife, Marie Crawford, both of Winchester; three daughters, Jessica Crawford of Winchester, Marsha Stewart of Irvine, and Samantha Crawford of Winchester; eleven grandchildren; one great grandchild; and one brother, Roy Crawford of Winchester.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover and Christine Crawford; and a sister, Jenny Shanks.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 13, at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel, 201 7th Avenue in Clay City, with Bro. Rusty Wright officiating. Burial in the Tipton Ridge Cemetery in Irvine.

Alma Joyce Donahue, 69, of East Maple Street in Nicholasville, Kentucky, died Monday, June 5, 2017, at her home following a long illness. She was born June 29, 1947 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Charles and Bertha Baker Rogers. She was a retired employee of Rose Terrace and a member of the Southland Christian Church. She had lived in Jessamine County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Earl Donahue.

She is survived by three daughters, Debra Ann Welch, Judy Taylor, both of Nicholasville; and Kimberly Donahue, Illinois; three sons, Tim Knox, Indiana, Daniel Donahue, Jr. and William Donahue, both of Nicholasville; three brothers, William Jesse Rogers, Delmas Rogers, both of Michigan, and Cleveland Rogers, Estill County; 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Angela Earline Donahue; and nine siblings.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, June 10, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial at the Oaks Cemetery. Pallbearers were Zack Maggard, Zack Pruitt, Aaron Burcham, Steven Welch, Josh McIntosh and David Howey.

Vesta Viola Flannery, 79, was born August 20, 1937 in Clay County, Kentucky, and died Sunday, June 11, 2017 at her daughter’s residence. She was the daughter of the late Sherman and Fannie Jackson Mills.

She is survived by the following children, Daniel Flannery and wife, Lavernez Flannerey of Ohio, Doug Flannery and wife, Donna Flannerey of Annville, James Ward and wife, Julie Ward of Warren, Ohio; Carolyn Hillard of Annville, Gail Gray of Liberty, Linda Stepp and husband, Mike Stepp of Estill County, Teresa Flannery (Thomas White) of Daytona Beach, Florida; and Brenda Miller of Corbin. She is also survived by a sister, Marie Wolf; and by three brothers, Jasper Mills, Shafter Mills and U.S. Mills, all of Indiana. She was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 24 grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Dandy Flannery; two sons, Larry Flannery and Tim Flannery; a brother, Bryce Mills; and three sisters, Lillie Jones, Pearl Mills, and Tressie Grubb.

Funeral services were Wednesday, June 14, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Burial in the Whicker Cemetery.

Howard Gail Gross, 65, of Irvine, died at his home on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. A native of Estill County, he was born on April 21, 1952 to the late Roy and Florence Dixon Gross. He loved motorcycles, dogs and taking long walks. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Florence Gross; his brother, Larry Gross; and his sisters, Earline Woolery, Marlene Gross, and Dorsey Ellen Gross.

Survivors include his sons, Roy Gross, and Keith Gross and wife, Anna Gross; his daughter, Vickie Norton (Christopher Davidson); his grandchildren, Whitney Norton, Scott Allen, Alexis Gross, and Baby Gross; his many nieces and nephews, Gina Barnett, Tony Gross, Howard Dwayne Gross, Tommy Gross, Jr., Crystal Gross, Maricia Gross, Danny Jo Gross, Ashley Gross, Larry Earl Gross, Marlene Faye Gross, Preston Gross, Justin Gross, Michael Gross, Brandon Woolery, and Billie Melissa Foster; and many aunts, uncles and friends.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, June 13, at the Stacy Lane Pentecostal Church with Bro. Jason Riddle officiating.

Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

Rev. Eugene Hampton, 86, husband of the late Phyllis L. Hampton for 64 years, died at his home on Saturday, June 3, 2017. He was a farmer and pastor, having served numerous churches in his 50 years of ministry.

He is survived by one daughter, Wydine Cruse (Kiayam Ginter), three grandchildren, Lee Cruse and wife, Elizabeth Cruse, Aaron Cruse and wife, Tara Cruse, and Nikki Cruse; and six great grandchildren, Jacob, Lauryn, Hagan, Lake, Ryder, and Kennedy.

Services were held Thursday, June 8, at Scobee Funeral Home, 219 West Lexington Avenue in Winchester, by Rev. Lowell Rice. Burial in Stone Family Cemetery in Winchester. Pallbearers were Lee Cruse, Aaron Cruse, Jacob Wheeler, Hagan Blanton, Bobby Hampton, Nathan Whitaker. Honorary pallbearerswere Jimmy Wills, Dr. Joseph Ott and Regina Prewitt; and caregivers, Roy Burke, Shirley Browning, Suzie Cahal, Amanda Phillips, and Stefanie Willoughby.

Jean Brakefield Miller, 89, widow of Francis Green Miller died Monday, June 12, 2017, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. She was a native of Estill County, a daughter of the late William Walter and Sarah Hunt Brakefield. She was a retired Vice President of the Estill Savings & Loan, who enjoyed travel and working on her yard. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Teresa Ann Miller; her brothers, Walter, Lawrence, Francis, Edward, Joseph, and Bolan; her sisters, Sarah, Aimee, Ida, and Georgiana; her great-grandson, Ethan Miller.

Survivors include her son, Steven Miller and wife, Shirley Miller; her daughters, Penny West and husband, Charlie West, and Joan Minton, and husband, Eric Minton; her grandsons, John West, Robert West, Joseph West, Brett Miller, Brent Miller, and Patrick Minton.

Graveside services for Mrs. Miller will be held at 11a.m., Friday, June 16, at Oakdale Cemetery, with Bro. Tony White officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations to Marcum Wallace Hospital, Estill County Ambulance Service, or the Estill County Public Library.

Albert Harold “Bear” Neal, 66, of Red Lick Road in Irvine, died Saturday, June 10, 2017, at his home following a short illness. He was born June 10, 1951 and was the son of the late Andrew and Hazel Deaton Neal. He was a retired Leggett and Platt Company employee and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Hardy and husband, Brad Hardy, and Regina Neal (Randall Anglin); one son, Harold Ray Neal of Irvine; five sisters, Hazel Mae Neal, Sheila Neal, Jean Neal, Lois Kirby, and Ethel Flannery; five brothers, Charlie Neal, Lacy Neal, Glen Neal, Johnny Neal, and Dickie Neal; 13 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Mildred Kirby, Irene Dawes, and Ella Mae Gay; and five brothers, Benny Neal, Milton Neal, Buddy Neal, James A. Neal, and Richard Neace.

Memorial services will be conducted Saturday, June 17, 1 p.m., at the Hardy Cemetery.

Mrs. Virginia “Ginny” P. Owens, 70, of Irvine, Kentucky, died Thursday, June 8, 2017 at the Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility. She was born on September 25, 1946 in Colorado, a daughter of the late Thomas Buford and Eva Marie Pugh. She was a member of First Christian Church in Irvine, Eastern Star and the Estill Arts Guild. She also had been a Clark County librarian. She found great joy in reading, gardening, sewing, watching movies and cooking. On August 11, 1968, she was united in marriage to Philip Martin Owens, who preceded her in death. From that union came two sons,Thomas Byron and Philip Daniel.

Those left to celebrate her life are her children, Thomas Byron Owens of Portland, Oregon; and Philip Daniel Owens and wife, Tracy Owens of Irvine; her grandchildren, Brianna Hacker and Brooklyn Owens; her great grandchild, Ryleigh Paige Watson; her brothers: Thomas and Pat Pugh; her brothers-in-law, Byron M. Owens and wife, Peggy Owens of Somerset, and Stephen Owens and wife, Ona Kay Owens of Brodhead; as well as a host of friends and neighbors.

Besides her parents and husband, Philip M. Owens, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Rebecca Pugh.

A memorial service for Mrs. Ginny Owens will be scheduled at a later date.

Condolences to the family may be made at Marvin P. Owens Home for Funerals in Brodhead, Kentucky.

Benjamin Walker West, 35, of Berea, died Saturday, June 10, 2017. He was born September 2, 1981. He was the son of Rufus William West (Mary Ann West) and Rene Brandenburg West. He was a United States Army veteran.

He leaves, his wife, Latanya Marie West, to cherished memories of a loving husband of 15 years. He was the proud father of four children, Deondre Michael Tate, Tionna Marie Tate, Tay Shawn Douglas West, and Jayla Nicole West; his favorite mother-in-law, Teresa Gordon; siblings with a lot of fond memories, Sheri Nicole Dillon-Miller, Matthew Trever West, and William Dee West; and maternal grandmother, Jesse Mae Hardy Brandenburg.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Rufus Walker West and Georgia Frances West, maternal grandparent, Clayton Brandenburg; his brother, Theodore “Coty” Michell West; his favorite father-in-law, Ray Douglas Gordon; and his sister-in-law, Kimberly Ann Gordon.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Ben will be missed by all that had an opportunity to make his acquaintance.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, June 15, 1 p.m., at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Willie Hargus Gordon. Burial will be at the Flatwoods Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Deondre Tate, Tre-Von Sternagle, Michael Johnston, Tayshawn West, Ronald Dontay Mitchell and Jeff Sewell.

Anna Stone Woods, 92 of Clayton, Ohio, died Tuesday, June 6, 2017. She was the aunt to Kathleen Stone of Irvine. She was born to the late Samuel and Ann Puckett Stone on October 2, 1924 in Irvine, Kentucky. She was a lifelong member of the Clayton Grace Bible Church and the Clayton Homemakers Club. She was a Scout mother, involved in Clayton Little League, and volunteered at the polls every year. She enjoyed doing ceramics and baking, especially wedding cakes.

She is survived by her son, Michael Woods and wife, Claudette Woods of Texas; grandchildren, Patrick and wife, Hannah, Megan and husband, Robert, Katie, and Brian and wife, Mel; great grandchildren, Alex, Lucas, Maddi, Evan, and Aubree; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Woods in 2015; son, David Woods; five siblings, Dorothy, Beatrice, Gordon, Lawrence, Russell and Roy; as well as her foster sister, Bertha.

Services were held Friday, June 9, 2017, at the Clayton Grace Bible Church (248 W. Salem St., Clayton, Ohio). Burial in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Anna’s honor.

Condolences may be made to the family online by visiting the website of Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, Ohio