Emmanuel VBS

Emmanuel Baptist Church at 106 Tyler Lane would like to announce their upcoming Vacation Bible School which will take place on June 26 through June 30 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each evening. Everyone is invited to attend.

Full Gospel Evangelist Ministry Multi-family Yard Sale

The Full Gospel Evangelist Ministry will be having a multi-family yard sale June 30 and July 1 at 400 Duckwear Road (Old Coal Wash Road) in Irvine. Starting time is 8 a.m.

Maker Fun Bible School

Calvary Baptist Church, Irvine First Church of the Nazarene and Christian Worship Center are teaming up for Maker Fun Factory Vacation Bible School Sunday, June 18 through Thursday, June 22. At Maker Fun Factory, kids discover that God made them – and for a purpose! Maker Fun Factory includes classes for everyone including kids from 2 years to 6th grade, teens and adults. Maker Fun Factory will be held at Calvary Baptist Church from 6 to 9 p.m. each night. For more information visit www.cbcirvine.com and register. The first 100 kids to register will receive a free t-shirt. For additional information or transportation call 606-723-2416 and leave a message.

Maker Fun Factory VBS

Maker Fun Factory VBS will take place at Waco Church of the Nazarene located at 3921 New Irvine Road (Hwy 52) from June 21-23 from 6-8 p.m. on June 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join us for Bible stories, crafts, games, snacks, and even a water slide on Saturday. Ages 3-12. Call for questions (865) 382-4640.

Panoloa Baptist VBS

Panola Baptist Church in Waco with Bro. Marvin Neal is having Vacation Bible School on June 28 through June 30 from 6:30 until 8 :30 p.m. Everyone is invited.

Pine Hill Baptist VBS

The Pine Hill Baptist Vchurch will have a Vacation Bible School startuing June 21 through June 23, starting at 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. There will be classes for all ages. Everyone is welcome.

Thomas Baptist Bible School

Thomas Baptist Church, Dug Hill Road, will be having Vacation Bible School – Galactic Starveyors – on June 19 – 23, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For a ride, call Tommy at 606-643-5323.