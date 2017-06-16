Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare and every Monday at 105 Main Street at 7 p.m. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-3018 for more information.

Board of Commissioners meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Blood Drive

The Estill County Community is invited to come to the blood drive on Sat., July 8, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church in the Fellowship Hall at 270 Main St. in Irvine. All donors will be entered to win tickets to Red, White and Boom!

County Fair Pageant Sign-ups

Applications for the Little Mister and Miss Estill County Pageant and Baby Show sign-ups will begin June 2 at the Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m. located at the fairgrounds. The Little Mister and Miss Pageant is open to boys and girls ages 5-7. The pageant will be held on July 1, 2017 at the Estill County Fairgrounds at 1p.m. in the exhibit hall. Practice for the Little Mister and Miss Pageant will be on Friday night, June 30, at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The Baby Show will be on Tuesday night, July 4, at 7 p.m. Ages range from birth up to 4 years old. The entry fee for each contest is $10. All contestants must be Estill County residents. (Residential home falls within the Estill County lines.) For further information contact Tammy Cole (606-723-4326), Susan Lay (606-726-9989) or Cheryl Stepp (606-723-8546).

Chamberalin Reunion

The annual Chamberalin Reunion will be Sunday, June 25, beginning at 1 p.m. at Ravenna National Gaurd Armory. All friends and family are welcome.

ECHS Class of 1967

The 1967 Class of Estill County High School will celebrate its 50 anniversary at 6 p.m., June 17, at Michael’s restaurant in Ravenna. This is open to anyone who attended as freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors. We are attempting to contact as many as we can, but ask that you pass this information on to others that may have been a part of this class. It will be a wonderful time to rekindle old friendships.

If you plan to attend or need more information contact Becky at 606-723-7119, or Peggy at 606-643-5014 by May 20. Hope to hear from you.

ECHS Class of 1970

ECHS class of 1970 will be having our 47th year reunion on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Michael’s Restaurant in Ravenna, Ky. All students and teachers are invited to attend; the 1969-71 classes are also welcome! Please RSVP by June 19 to linda233@rocketmail.com or call/text Linda McIntosh Howell @ 859-588-2904.

Estill County Fair Beauty Pageants

Starting on June 2 applications will be taken for: Miss Estill County Open Beauty Contest – Ages 16-21. Miss Estill County Open Teen Beauty Contest – Ages 13-15; Miss Estill County Pre-Teen Pageant (Closed) – Ages 8-12, Date for all three (3) pageants is Saturday, July 1, 2017. Pageant entry deadline for all 3 pageants – Friday, June 30, 2017, at 4 p.m. For more information or an application call or email Gina Flynn (606) 975-5851, gina.flynn@estill.kyschools.us or Cheryl Stepp (606) 723-8546, cjstepp@windstream.net. Applications will also be available at the Farmers Market located at the fairgrounds starting June 2nd.

Four Seasons Garden Club

The Four Seasons Garden Club’s meeting will be Thursday, June 15, at 3 p.m. at the Wisemantown United Methodist Church’s pavilion. “Raising Monarch Butterflies” will be the program. The club was organized in 1949 “to learn the art of living, working and gardening together as we lift our eyes unto the hills, clothed in Nature’s beauty”. New members are welcome to join the club which meets on the 3rd Thursday of each month. The Four Seasons Garden Club is a member of the National Council of State Garden Club, Inc.

Free Waste Tire Disposal

Estill County Judge-executive Wallace Taylor will be conducting a waste tire program for the citizens of Estill County for ONE DAY ONLY. Disposal will be based at the county lot located at Cow Creek Rd. in front of the animal shelter in Ravenna. Hours of operation begin June 22 at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. This program provides a one-time opportunity for private citizens, farmers and some businesses to drop off their unwanted waste tires free of charge. Tires on rims will not be accepted. Off the road tires (OTR) and solid tires with pressed-on rims will not be accepted. Tire retailers may not participate in the program. For additional information regarding the Estill County Waste Tire Disposal program, contact Kim Dawes at 723-7524.

GED

Upcoming GED date in Estill County is June 10. Scholarships are available. Call the Estill County Adult Education Center at 723-7323 for further information.

Hall and Case Reunion

Hall and Case Reunion held at the Masonic Lodge on Braodawy June 17. Bring a covered dish. Lunch will be served at 12:30 until 1 p.m. Reunion will strt at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.

Holes for Hoops

The 11th Annual Holes for Hoops Golf Scramble will be Saturday, June 17, at the Estill County Golf Club. It is sponsored by the Estill County Boys basketball team, and all proceeds will be given to the team. A scramble format played from 4-some with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Cost is $50 per player, and $200 per team. Fee includes 18 holes of golf, including cart; lunch served at 1 p.m.; excellent prizes, and an opportunity to support the young men of ECHS. Extras include: Mulligans, $5 each (2 maximum). For additional information, contact: Coach Bentley at 859-200-3704 or Jon.Bentley@still.kyschools.us; or Coach Benton at 859-248-7335 or Rick.Benton@estill.kyschools.us.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, June 15, at 5:30 p.m. at Wisemantown United Methodist Church’s pavilion. Jennifer Rose-Hensley, from Marcum & Wallace Hospital’s Sleep Clinic, will be the speaker. Persons dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time are welcome to become members. Our community is stronger for Kiwanis’ contributions in the last 95 years. Come and make a difference.

Paddle with the Kentucky

Riverkeeper

Kentucky River Keeper’s Paddle Under the Bridge, will begin at Rader’s Restaurant, Irvine, on June 25, 2017. Lunch will be at noon, then paddle and clean up will last from 1 to 5 p.m. Launch site and parking are both at Rader’s, under the green bridge crossing the river.

Public Library News

Josh Nolan will be performing at the Rising Park on June 13 at 6:30, and Chelsea Nolan will be playing at the Rising Park on June 20 at 6:30 p.m, and there will be a Teen Photo Scavenger Hunt on Friday, June 23, at 3:30 p.m.

Spiritual Recovery Group

A spiritual recovery group for those who have addiction or other oppression struggles will be meeting every Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Westcare community room located at 180 Main Street. Anyone may attend; come as you are. Pastor Chris Carlyle leads a class for those with struggle with addiction and spiritual oppression. If you are tired of fighting the darkness alone and want recovery of your spiritual identity in Christ, please come for this unusual event. Find the path back to the light.

River Sweep

Judge-executive Wallace Taylor and solid waste coordinator Kim Dawes, in collaboration with the Kentucky River Authority, have planned Estill County’s annual Riversweep 2017. This year’s event will take place on June 17, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Anyone interested in participating should meet at the Lock 12 beach area in South Irvine. Call Judge Taylor’s office at 606-723-7524 for more details.

mc&psig=AFQjCNGSb7fOV8C9e4Rm4bFFWHXF1JxRLg&ust=1480522148571541