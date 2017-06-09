Estill County Middle School students Rayleigh Jones and Peyton Mize have been selected to attend The Center for Rural Development’s 2017 Rogers Explorers youth leadership program.

Rogers Explorers is open to eighth-grade students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky who have a strong interest in developing their skills in leadership, technology, math, science, and community service.

Two hundred and twelve students—the largest class ever—will converge on the campuses of seven Kentucky colleges and universities this summer for the Rogers Explorers program.

“Rogers Explorers gives students a one-of-a-kind learning experience to explore possible career paths in the fields of math, science, and technology,” said Delaney Stephens, community liaison and youth programs coordinator for The Center. “The program also encourages creative thinking and teamwork and builds leadership skills as the region’s next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs.”

Rogers Explorers is presented by The Center for Rural Development in partnership with Lindsey Wilson College, University of the Cumberlands, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, Asbury University, the University of Pikeville, and the newest host site, Union College.

Students spend three days and two nights on one of these leading Kentucky college campuses, where experts guide them through hands-on assignments, all of which encourages participants to build their math, science, and technology skills. The program is provided tuition-free to eligible students within The Center’s 45-county primary service area.

Jones is the daughter of Dusty and Tom Jones of Irvine. Mize is the son of April and Shannon Mize of Irvine.

For more information on Rogers Explorers, call The Center at 606-677-6000, email