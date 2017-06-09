James Farrell Moore, age 56, of Broadway in Irvine died Thursday, June 1, 2017, at his home following a sudden illness. He was born October 18, 1960 in Estill County and was the son of Sallie Smithers Moore and the late Norbert Moore. He was a former employee of ADESA of Lexington and DiTech. He was a member of the Rice Station Christian Church where he served as a Deacon and had lived in Estill County all his life. Survivors in addition to his mother include:

His wife of 33 years: Sandy Walters Moore

2 Sons: David Thomas Moore (Megan Farthing) Madison Co. Dustin Tyler Moore Estill Co.

1 Brother: Boyd Wayne Moore & wife, LeeAnn South Carolina His uncle: Tom Jack Moores & wife, Molly Nicholasville 2 Grandchildren: Khalea Jane Moore and Kruz Jackson Styles Moore

Daughter of his heart: Emily Gill Moore

Several nieces, nephews and cousins Funeral services will be conducted Monday, June 5, 11 AM at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Kirt Scott. Burial will be at the Walters Cemetery. Friends may call between 6 and 9 PM Sunday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Gary Lee Robertson, Sr., age 52, of Walnut Grove Road in Irvine died Sunday, June 4, 2017, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. He was born December 8, 1964 in Estill County and was the son of Burnam Lee Robertson, Sr. and the late Eunice Estes Robertson. He was an employee of Isaacs Roofing and had lived in Estill County all his life. Survivors in addition to his father include: 2 Daughters: Latonye Jean Meyers , Estill Co. Rebecca Gail Robertson Estill Co. 2 Sons: Gary Robertson, Jr. Estill Co. Daniel Todd Robertson Estill Co. 3 Sisters: Tammy Blevins , Madison Co. andra Alexander Madison Co. Julia Robertson Madison Co. 3 Brothers: Roger Dean Robertson Madison Co. Teddy Robertson Madison Co. Burnam Lee Robertson, Jr. Madison Co. 6 Grandchildren: Christian Ray Flynn, Leigherra Meyers, Carliegh Hardy, Sandra Cheyenne Flynn, Brianna Hamm and Riley McDowell Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, June 8, 1 PM at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at the Oakdale Cemetery. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Thursday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Wanda Ann Stone, age 69, of Cressy Road in Irvine died Thursday, June 1, 2017, at the St. Joseph Hospital following a long illness. She was born March 22, 1948 in Knott County and was the daughter of Cecil and Eva Miller Sizemore. She was retired from the Department of Military Affairs, Blue Grass Station and was a member of the Old Regular Baptist Church in Jackson. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and gardening and was a member of the Estill County Herb Club. She had lived in Estill County most of her life. She is survived by: Her husband: Earl D. Stone 1 Daughter: Vivian Jean Mullins Estill Co. 1 Son: George James Mullins & wife, Jessica Winchester 2 Sisters: Mag Richie Rowdy, KY Nancy Patton Manchester, OH 3 Brothers: South Sizemore Jackson Ted Sizemore & wife, Flora Jackson Delmar Sizemore & wife, Viney Mae Hazard 2 Grandchildren: Hannah N. Patrick, Madison Paige Mullins 2 Step-Grandchildren: Cassie Lynn Crawford and Charles Shelton Several nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by 4 brothers; Kiser, David, Charles and Hobert Sizemore and 1 sister, Eva Miller Sizemore. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, June 4, 2 PM at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Terry Lee. Burial will be at the West Irvine Cemetery. Friends may call between 6 and 9 PM Saturday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Judith Ann Burns Thornton, age 77, of Ranier Drive in Richmond died Sunday, June 4, 2017, at the Kenwood House following a short illness. She was born October 16, 1939 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Floyd and Reyna Shepherd Bush. She was a dedicated employee of Social Services for 30 years serving the citizens of Estill County. She also was a board member of the National Family Council Board helping to establish a family council for Irvine Health Care. She was a life-long member of the Ravenna Christian Church serving on the board and as treasurer. She had lived in Estill County most of her life. She is survived by: Her husband: Murrell Thornton 1 Son: Jeff Burns & wife, Ann Richmond 1 Sister: Betsy Noland & husband, Curt Lexington 1 Brother: Dan Bush & wife, Sandi Florida 2 Grandchildren: Katie Rains and John Powell 4 Step-Children: Donnie Burns, Anna Sue Webb, Brett Thornton and Wayne Thornton

Niece and Nephew: Leeann Noland and Daniel Bush

Special cousins and a host of good friends She was preceded in death by her former husband, Donald W. Burns. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, June 7, 11 AM at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Tony White. Burial will be at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Friends may call between 6 and 8 PM Tuesday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Pallbearers: Charles “Doots” Muncy, Roger Riddell, Arthur Gene Ballard, Michael Woolery, Robert Durbin and Shannon Johnson Honorary Pallbearers will be the Elders and Deacons of Ravenna Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that contributions be made to the Sanders Brown Alzheimer’s Research Center.