Corinth Christian Church Revival/Homecoming

The Corinth Christian Church will have a revival June 5-10, Monday through Saturday, at 7 p.m. each evening. We will have our homecoming dinner on Sunday, June 11, following the morning service. The speaker will be Brother Ronald Lutes. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend the revival and to worship with us any time.

House of Prayer Revival

There will be revival at House of Prayer, 535 Dark Hollow Road, June 1 through June 3. There will be different preahers each night. June 1 the preacher will be Doug Auxief of Salyerville, June 2 the preacher will be Shane Gabbard of McKee, and June 3 the preacher will be Marlow Napier of London.

Bible School

Thomas Baptist church, Dug Hill Road, will be having Vacation Bible School – Galactic Starveyors – on June 19 – 23, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For a ride, call Tommy at 606-643-5323.