Two Estill County principals are set to begin a year-long executive level leadership training course usually reserved for the nation’s top CEOs. The principals were selected in March to participate in the Kentucky Chamber Foundation’s Leadership Institute for School Principals by an advisory board made up of business leaders and school superintendents. The principals are: • Charlotte Arvin, West Irvine Intermediate School

• Jessica Mullins, Estill Springs Elementary School

These and numerous other selected principals will begin attending classes this summer at The BB&T Leadership Institute in High Point, NC. The BB&T Leadership Institute has customized a program to meet the specific leadership development needs of school administrators. Principals will also attend follow-up sessions in the fall and early next year in Kentucky.

“I am so excited to have the opportunity to learn to be a more effective leader with the support and guidance from the 2017 Leadership Institute for School Principals,” said Arvin.

Mullins said, “My personal vision is to impact students, families, educators, and community organizations through positive communication, responsible practices, and leadership development. I know that my experience with the Leadership Institute for School Principals will provide me with additional tools to strengthen my vision and enhance my practice!”

Elementary, middle and high school principals from across Kentucky representing both public and private schools applied for the institute, which is supported by generous donations from businesses across the state. So far, more than $2.5 million has been spent on over 300 principals from 74 Kentucky counties since the program began in 2011.

“We are proud of the fact that Kentucky is the only state in which the business community has made this kind of investment in its principals,” said Chamber President and CEO Dave Adkisson. “Employers understand the positive impact of strong leadership in the workplace, and the same is true of schools. That’s why we think it is important Kentucky principals be given executive-level training similar to that provided for corporate leaders.”