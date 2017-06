Photos by Lisa Bicknell

The Estill County High School gym was packed with young basketball players during the Lil ‘Neers Basketball Camp last week. The camp is hosted by the boys’ high school basketball team. All participants and coaches are pictured in the top photo; the group circles for a prayer before dismissing; and individual awards were also presented. Hunter Bingham, above, received three awards. Lexi Tiller, at right, also received an award.