Foister “Duke” Brinegar, Jr., 70, of Substation Road in Irvine died Sunday, May 28, 2017, at the Compassionate Care Center following a short illness. He was born March 9, 1947 in Estill County and was the son of the late Foister and Ella Jo Richardson Brinegar. He was a mason and a member of the Pentecostal faith. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Mary “Cookie” Burns Brinegar; four daughters, Brenda Bailey of Madison County, Tonya Brinegar of Madison County, Tabby Parke and husband, Steve Parke of Estill County, and Crystal Luster and husband, John Luster of Estill County; a son, Duke Anthony Brinegar and wife, Jennifer Brineger of Estill County;four sisters, Catherine McGee and husband, Delmer McGee of Estill County, Ina Elliott and husband, Charle Elliott of Estill County, Phyllis Horn of Estill County, and Patricia Eads of Estill County; a brother, Sonny Brinegar of Estill County; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren

He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Mary Lee Shackelford; a grandson; seven brother,s and two sisters.

Funeral services will be conducte Tuesday, May 30, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel.

Donald A. Campbell, II, 85, of Low Gap Road in Irvine died Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at his home. He was born June 7, 1931 in Alliance, Ohio and was the son of the late Donald A. and Helen Elizabeth Cobb Campbell. He received his PhD from Ohio State University and served as a professor at Ohio State University and Indiana State University. He was also the Health Commissioner for Mansfield, Ohio. He had served in Naval Reserves, was a football coach in Minerva, OH and helped start a teacher training college in Tanzania. He attended the Werthington Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Marie Ethel Sager Campbell; two daughters, Donna Peterson and husband, Douglas Peterson of Irvine, and Kelleen Robbins and husband, Brent Robbins of Newburg, Indiana; a son, Scott Campbell of Werthington, Ohio; nine grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 10, 1 p.m., at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Friends may call after 12 p.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Shriner’s Childrens Hospital.

Gladys Gross, 84, of Procious, WV formally of Irvine died Friday, May 12, 2017. Born June 24, 1932 in Lee County, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Myrtle Hall Smyth. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, G.B. Gross, Jr.; grandson, Nicholas Flynn; brothers; Edward, Don Smyth; sisters, Gertrude McGee and Anna Childers.

She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Flynn and husband, Jim Flynn of Madison, AL, Cindy Cantrell and husband, Steve Cantrell of Procious, WV and Kimberly Thomas and husband, Craig Thomas of Mt. Nebo; brother, Garry Smyth of Beattyville; sisters, Delilah Gould and Shirley Hall, both of Cobb Hill; grandchildren, Jessica, Eric, Jason, Jamie, Joy, and Suzanne; and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Warren F. Toler Funeral Home, in Irvine, with Chris Green officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Paran Cemetery in Lee County. Pallbearers were Eric Cantrell, Jason Cantrell, Chris McClung, Ondrea Quintana, Jeff Niles, and Bobby Flynn.

Helen Marie Deering, 87, died her home in Thurmont, Maryland, on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 surrounded by family, following a difficult battle with Alzheimer’s. Born in 1930 in Irvine, Kentucky to Annie and Edgar Dougherty, she graduated from Irvine High School and eventually earned her master’s degree in gerontology from Hood College in Frederick, Maryland.

She lived in Kentucky, North Carolina, Alabama and Missouri before finally moving to Maryland in 1963, where she remained for most of her life: 20 years in Silver Spring and 30 years in Damascus, where she was a long-time member of Damascus United Methodist Church. She was a talented musician and composer, taught piano for nearly 50 years, and was beloved by her hundreds of students, and their families.

She will be especially remembered as an advocate for individuals with autism, and worked tirelessly to educate the public whenever and wherever possible. She was lovingly seen by those who knew her as a woman of many talents: a singer, a tap-dancer, a Karate student; she was indomitable, insightful, a seeker of truth, a defender of the down-trodden.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 34 years, Charles Deering of Thurmont, Maryland; daughter, Linda Bargmann of St. Augustine, Florida; son, Doug Benson and wife, Patty Benson, of Thurmont; stepson, Stephen Deering and wife, Maura Deering of Seattle, Washington; stepdaughter, Jennifer Spicer and husband, Steven Spicer of Silver Spring, Maryland; grandchildren Nick Bargmann and wife, Kristen Bargman, Kristin Bargmann and boyfriend, Dylan Walshe, Jamie Benson, Drew Benson, Nora Grider, Jake Grider, Maddie Deering, and Sara Jane Spicer; and great granddaughter, Evelyn Bargmann.

She was preceded in death by her her brother, Edgar Dougherty; sisters, Edna Sievers and Doris Cox; her first husband, Earl Benson; and son-in-law Lou Bargmann.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date to be announced.

James Franklin Luster, 75, of Richmond, Kentucky, and Okeechobee, Florida, passed away on Wednesday morning, May 24, 2017, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond. He was born on Sand Ridge in Madison County on March 1, 1942, to the late Luther and Lillie Mae Dozier Luster. He was the former owner and operator of Madison Auto Service in Richmond, and was currently the owner and operator of Tropical Breeze Marine in Okeechobee. He will be remembered as a hard worker who loved to fish.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Brenda Perkins Luster; one son, Charles Michael Montgomery; two sisters: Goldie Hiton and Debbie Luster; five brothers, Bill Luster, Donald Luster and wife, Jean Luster, Doug Luster and wife, Agg Luster, Paul Luster and wife, Brenda Luster, and Charles Luster and wife, Beverly Luster; one aunt, Mary Grise; and three special pets, Nibbler, Oreo, and Oscar.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Craig Luster;a sister, Joyce Peters; and a brother, Kenneth Luster.

Funeral Services were conducted Saturday, May 27, at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, 328 West Main Street, Richmond, with Bro. Sidney Sparks, Bro. Jerry Rose, and Bro. Paul Luster officiating. Honorary pallbearers were: Jimmy Miller, David Hamilton, Russell Lane, Tom Hill, LD Hill, Denzel Hall, and Harold Bingham.

Billy Ray “Bill” Dixon, 69, of Richmond, died Thursday, May 25, 2017 at his home. He was the son of the late Claude Dixon and Ida Stamper Dixon, was born in Estill County on December 22, 1947. He enjoyed dirt track racing but especially loved each member of his family. He was a member of Viney Fork Baptist Church. On May 6, 1966, Bill was united in marriage to Lullie Powell Dixon who survives.

He is also survived by his son, Jerry Dixon and wife, Phyllis Dixon of Irvine; his daughter, Renee Messina and husband, Joe Messina of Berea; three brothers, Claude E. Dixon, Delbert Dixon and wife, April Dixon, and Charles Dixon and wife, Anna Dixon; seven sisters, Judy Dixon, Caroline Newman and husband, William Newman, Barbara Cain and husband, Andy Cain, Peggy Jones and husband, Paul Jones, Mae Smith and husband, Ricky Smith, Pamela Proctor and husband, Danny Proctor, and Donna Wise and husband, Gerald Wise; five grandchildren, Matthew Messina and wife, Becky Messina, Nick Messina and wife, Chloe Messina, Amanda Adams and husband, Derrick Adams, Cassie Guinn, and Shelby Dixon and husband, Wesley Dixon; three great grandchildren, Zayden, Preston and Landon; two sisters-in-law, Delores Dixon and Sue Dixon; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene Dixon and Roger Dixon.

The family has chosen a private service.

William D. Steele, 84, husband of Edith, died at his home on Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Beattyville, Kentucky. He was born December 30, 1932, in Jackson County, Kentucky, a son to the late Lester and Myrtle York Steele, and was one of 15 children. He was a member of the Beattyville Church of Christ, with a strong devotion to God and his family. He was a retired land surveyor, and a business entrepreneur, former owner of Lee County Building Supply and other business enterprises in the Lee County area.

Along with his wife of 53 years, Edith Steele; he is survived by two daughters, Marilyn Todd and husband, Johnny Todd, and Peggy Moody and husband, Richard Moody, both of Beattyville; four sons, Mike Brandenburg of and wife, Virginia Moody of Beattyville, Shelby Steele of Ashland, Kenneth Steele and wife, Rose Steele of Ravenna, and Darrell Steele and wife, Phyllis Steele of Beattyville; five sisters, Daphne, Eloise, Judy, Rissa, and Ruth; six brothers, Jack, Tony, Raleigh, Jerry, Lowell and Gary; 13 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Avanelle and Sharon; and one brother, Estill.

Funeral Services were held Monday, May 29, at Booneville Funeral Home, 3450 Ky Hwy 11 North, Booneville, with Marc Nations officiating. Burial in the Johnson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a memorial contribution be made in Bill’s name to the Hospice Care Plus.