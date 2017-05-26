Mildred M. Kelly, 93, of Ridge Road in Irvine, died Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at the Kenwood House following a short illness. She was born January 14, 1924 in Ravenna and was the daughter of the late Hume Wagers and Maude Wells Alcorn. She was a homemaker and a member of the White Oak Church of God. She had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Kelly.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda Mills of Somerset, and Rosemary Wolfinbarger of Irvine; three sons, Harold Gene Kelly of Clay City, Anthony Kelly of Irvine, and Kent Kelly of Irvine; a sister, Juanita Middleton of Erlanger; three brothers, Jimmy Alcorn of Indiana, Gary Alcorn of Indiana, and Ray Alcorn of Michigan; nine grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Cornelia Hale, Mary Sparks, Delma Fox; three brothers, Howard Alcorn, Thomas Alcorn, and Hume Alcorn, Jr.; and a grandchild, Jeremy Wolfinbarger.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, May 21, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Glyndon Woosley. Burial at the Winston Cemetery. Pallbearers were Mark Kelly, Harold Kelly, Kent Kelly, Anthony Kelly, Brian Mills, and Todd Clark.

Marion Riddell, 65, of Hoys Fork in Irvine died Thursday, May 18, 2017, at Baptist Health Lexington following a short illness. He was born December 23, 1951 in Estill County and was the son of the late Virgil and Pauline Frederick Turner Riddell. He was a farmer and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by a daughter, Mary Jane Wilson and husband, Eugene Wilson of Madison County; two sisters, Ruth Ann Farthing of Estill County, and Lorena Willis of Estill County;

three brothers, Joe Riddell of Estill County, Richard Riddell of Estill County, and Robert Riddell of Estill County; two grandchildren, John Alan Wilson, and Lauren Nicole Wilson; a special nephew, Joseph Virgil Riddell; Mary Jane’s mother, Thelma Riddell; and his companion, Patty Mason.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Betty June Willis; and a brother, Cecil Riddell.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, May 22, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jerry Rose. Burial will be at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Jessie Sam “Babe” Young, 45, of Moore Cene Road died Tuesday, May 10, 2017 after a short illness. He was born October 31, 1971 in Estill County, the son of the late Dennie Young and Bertie Rose Harris Young.

He is survived by a brother, Dennie Kirk Young; a sisiter, Sondra Stone, and husband, David Stone; two nephews, Billy Jack Alcorn, and Dwayne Alcorn; an aunt, Lily Bee Chansteen; special caretaker, Wilma Kelly; and a host of cousins.

He was cremeated by Fender Funeral Directories of Lexington, Kentucky. Memorial services to be held at a later date.

Michael Glen Muncy, 58, of Oak Valley Road in Irvine died Friday, May 19, 2017, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a sudden illness. He was born October 14, 1958 in Madison County and was the son of the late Bobby and Anna Bell Marcum Muncy. He was a supervisor at Baker Pool Supply and attended the Victory Tabernacle. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife, Bridgette Miller Muncy; two step-daughters, Wendi Winkler of Estill County, and Traci Wiseman of Clark County; a step-son, Ryan Wiseman and wife, Miranda Wiseman of Madison County;

two brothers, Bobby Muncy and wife, Pat Muncy of Estill County, and James Muncy of Estill County; three grandchildren, Jacob Winkler, Troy-Allen Wiseman, and Zeke Wiseman; three nephews, James Muncy, Jr. and wife, Dasha Muncy, Chad Muncy, and Joey Muncy and wife, Mary Muncy; and a special friend, Tom Brakefield.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, May 23, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Geral Richardson. Burial at the Gray Cemetery.

Wendy Elizabeth Rice, 28, of Parvin Road in Irvine died Sunday, May 14, 2017, following complications of pneumonia, at Mercy Health Hospital in Fairfield, Ohio. She was born March 17, 1989 in Fayette County and was the daughter of Wendell Dale Rice, Jr. and Vanessa Kay Rice. She was a member of Outreach Holiness Church and a former member of Kappa Delta when she attended Eastern Kentucky University.

Survivors in addition to her father and mother include two daughters, Karsen Bryn Thacker, and Emerson Rice Thacker; a niece, Nola Combs; two sisters, Morgan Judith-Paige Combs and husband, Matt Combs, and Payten Blair Rice; and her most cherished friend, John Honchell.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mattie Warner and grandfather, Wendell Rice, Sr.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, May 18, at 1 p.m., at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Greg Humpbert. Burial will be at the Salem Cemetery. Friends may call between 6 and 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Stuart Reese, Tyler Noland, Ryan Witt, Zach Walker, Cody Berryman, and Matt Floyd. Honorary Pallbearers were Joe Cornett and John Honchell.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested toward her funeral expenses.