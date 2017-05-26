Corinth Christian Church Revival

The Corinth Christian Church will have a revival June 5-19, Monday through Saturday, at 7 p.m. each evening. We will have our homecoming dinner on Sunday, June 11, following the morning service. The speaker will be Brother Ronald Lutes. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend the revival and to worship with us any time.

House of Prayer Revival

There will be revival at House of Prayer, 535 Dark Hollow Road, June 1 through June 3. There will be different preahers each night. June 1 the preacher will be Doug Auxief of Salyerville, June 2 the preacher will be Shane Gabbard of McKee, and June 3 the preacher will be Marlow Napier of London.

House of Prayer Homecoming

House of Prayer Homecoming will be June 4, starting at 12:30 p.m. Bro. Dewayne Carpenter will be preaching at the homecoming. Everyone is welcome.

Ravenna Christian offers Free Movie

Ravenna Christian Church will host a free movie night on Friday, May 26, at 6 p.m. We will watch the movie “What If” and have a taco bar, drink and dessert. Bring a friend and join us. Everyone is welcome!