Ag Development Council

The Estill County Agriculture Development Council will meet on Thursday, May 25, at 7 p.m., at the extension office. Meetings are open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare and every Monday at 105 Main Street at 7 p.m. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-3018 for more information.

American Legion Post #79 5th Annual Car and Bike Show and Burn Out

The American Legion Post 79 will be having their 5th Annual Car and Bike Show Saturady, June 10. Registration begins at 10 a.m., at theAmerican Legion Post 79, Miler’s Creek Road, Ravenna, KY. There will be some of the greatest food available, door prizes, a 50/50 pot, and more. Plaques will be given for fist 50 cars, prizes will be given for Commander’s Choice, Honor Gaurd Choice, Jimmy Bryant memorial, Young Cruiser Award, two classes- 1975 and BACK (Top 15), and 1976 to present (Top 7), The Best of Ford, The best of GM, The Best of Mopar, Best Speciality (Foreign), and Rat/Rod, and Club participation. Bike trophies will be given for Best Custom, Best Original, Best Trike, and Best Rat. Additional awards will be given for Best Dresser. Burn out tropies will be given for first, second, and third place. For more information call Jack at 606-723-4045 or Willard at 606-723-2318.

American Legion Post #79 Ladies Auxiliary Sock Hop

American Legion Post # 79 Ladies Auxilary Sock Hop will be held Saturday, June 10 at the American Legion Post #79, Miller’s Creek Road, Ravenna, KY, beginning at 8 p.m. Dress in your favorite era, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s or other erea. There will be a $5 cober charge. The music will be provided by Kenny Chenault.

American Legion to Place Flags

On May 27, the American Legion, along with the Boy Scout Troops and Girl Scouts, will be placing flags on Veterans graves all around Estill County. We will meet at the American Legion Post and get started at 8 a.m. If you would like to help honor our fallen Veterans, you are invited to come out and help.

Beginner Yoga at Marcum & Wallace Hospital

Beginner Yoga class at Marcum & Wallace Hospital is held in the Mercy Room each Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. with instructor Laritza Gomez. The cost in one non-perishable food item for Helping Hands Outreach Ministry. Bring your own yoga mat. The instructor will guide the one-hour class through basic poses focused on relaxation, building core strength and flexibility. For more information, contact 606-726-2119.

Board of Commissioners meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Board of Health Meeting

The Estill County Board of Health will be meeting at Michael’s in Ravenna on May 31, 2017 at noon.

Cane Cemeterey Association Annual Meeting

The Cane Springs Cemetery Association will be holding their annual meeting at the cemetery Saturday, May 27, beginning at 1 p.m. We will be continuing our discussion of the need for funds for maintenance of the cemetery and storm recover work. You don’t have to be a member to come. Bring a lawn cahir, cool drink, eats, and ideas and enjoy the day.

Charlie Company Breakfasts

There will be breakfasts for all retired and old guard members of Charlie Company 1/149th, at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond. The breakfasts will be the first Friday of every month stating at 9 a.m. All are invited and welcome. Hope to see you there.

Chemical Demilitarization Advisory Board Meeting

On Wednesday, June 14, at 1:30 p.m. there will be a Kentucky Chemical Demilitarization Citizens’ Advisory Commission and Chemical Destruction Community Advisory Board Meeting at Eastern Kentucky University in the Carl D. Perkins Building. Rooms A & B – Lobby Level, on Kit Carson Drive in Richmond. Local leaders will discuss topics related to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. Come to the meeting to observe committee members in action. There will be public comment periods throughout the meeting. For More Information: Blue Grass Chemical Stockpile Outreach Office Phone: (859) 626-8944; E-mail: bgoutreach@iem.com; Website:www.peoacwa.army.mil; Facebook: www.facebook.com/peoacwa ; Twitter: www.twitter.com/acwanews

County Fair Pageant Sign-ups

Applications for the Little Mister and Miss Estill County Pageant and Baby Show sign-ups will begin June 2 at the Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m. located at the fairgrounds. The Little Mister and Miss Pageant is open to boys and girls ages 5-7. The pageant will be held on July 1, 2017 at the Estill County Fairgrounds at 1p.m. in the exhibit hall. Practice for the Little Mister and Miss Pageant will be on Friday night, June 30, at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The Baby Show will be on Tuesday night, July 4, at 7 p.m. Ages range from birth up to 4 years old. The entry fee for each contest is $10. All contestants must be Estill County residents. (Residential home falls within the Estill County lines.) For further information contact Tammy Cole (606-723-4326), Susan Lay (606-726-9989) or Cheryl Stepp (606-723-8546).

ECHS Class of 1967

The 1967 Class of Estill County High School will celebrate its 50 anniversary at 6 p.m., June 17, at Michael’s restaurant in Ravenna. This is open to anyone who attended as freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors. We are attempting to contact as many as we can, but ask that you pass this information on to others that may have been a part of this class. It will be a wonderful time to rekindle old friendships.

If you plan to attend or need more information contact Becky at 606-723-7119, or Peggy at 606-643-5014 by May 20. Hope to hear from you.

ECHS Class of 1970

ECHS class of 1970 will be having our 47th year reunion on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Michael’s Restaurant in Ravenna, Ky. All students and teachers are invited to attend; the 1969-71 classes are also welcome! Please RSVP by June 19 to linda233@rocketmail.com or call/text Linda McIntosh Howell @ 859-588-2904.

Estill County Fair Beauty Pageants

Starting on June 2 applications will be taken for: Miss Estill County Open Beauty Contest – Ages 16-21. Miss Estill County Open Teen Beauty Contest – Ages 13-15; Miss Estill County Pre-Teen Pageant (Closed) – Ages 8-12, Date for all three (3) pageants is Saturday, July 1, 2017. Pageant entry deadline for all 3 pageants – Friday, June 30, 2017, at 4 p.m. For more information or an application call or email Gina Flynn (606) 975-5851, gina.flynn@estill.kyschools.us or Cheryl Stepp (606) 723-8546, cjstepp@windstream.net. Applications will also be available at the Farmers Market located at the fairgrounds starting June 2nd.

GED

Upcoming GED date in Estill County is June 10. Scholarships are available. Call the Estill County Adult Education Center at 723-7323 for further information.

Holes for Hoops

The 11th Annual Holes for Hoops Golf Scramble will be Saturday, June 10, at the Estill County Golf Club. It is sponsored by the Estill County Boys basketball team, and all proceeds will be given to the team. A scramble format played from 4-some with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $50 per player, and $200 per team. Fee includes 18 holes of golf, including cart; lunch served at 1 p.m.; excellent prizes, and an opportunity to support the young men of ECHS. Extras include: Mulligans, $5 each (2 maximum). For additional information, contact: Coach Bentley at 859-200-3704 or Jon.Bentley@still.kyschools.us; or Coach Benton at 859-248-7335 or Rick.Benton@estill.kyschools.us.

Hotdogs, handshakes and hugs

Hotdogs, Handshakes and Hugs on Memorial Day weekend at Calvary Baptist Church, 21 Glory Street. Please stop by and visit with us for a while. We will have hotdogs, chips, and drinks for free.

Kentucky Homeplace Offers

Connecting Kids

Right now your child could be one of millions of children up to age 19 who are eligible for free or low-cost health insurance through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. A family of 4 earning up to $52,000 a year, or more, may qualify for their children to receive coverage including regular check-ups, immunizations, doctor and dentist visits, prescriptions and more. Community Health Workers with Kentucky Homeplace currently serve 40 eastern Kentucky counties to assist parents in connecting kids to this important coverage. It’s a helping hand for parents. In Estill, Madison, Powell and Wolfe Counties call Whitney Bingham at 606-496-5224 for more information.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, May 25, 5:30 p.m., at Michael’s Restaurant. A devotional will be given and members will be making plans for upcoming activities and events. Make a difference in the community by getting involved with the Kiwanis Club that has 95 years of service to our community. New members are needed and welcomed. Anyone interested can contact any Kiwanis member.

Memorial Day Ceremony

On Memorial Day, May 29, there will be a memorial ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial park in Ravenna. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Mini Engineer Cheerleading Camp

The Estill County Varsity Cheerleaders will be hosting a cheer camp May 30 through June 1, from 9 a.m. until noon, at Wets Irvine Elementary Gyn. The cost is $40 (Siblings $10). ages 5 through 13 years are invited to join for three days of dancing, cheering, and basic skill level instruction. Each participant will receive a camp t-shirt and a $5 discount towards cheering Little ‘Neer football night in August. Registration forms and questions can be sent to Coach Sarah Young at sarah.young@estill.kyschools.us

Para-educator Training

The Estill County Adult Education Center is offering free teacher aide/paraeducator training and certification. Work for any school system in Kentucky. Call the center before the end of May at 606-723-7323.

Spiritual Recovery Group

A spiritual recovery group for those who have addiction or other oppression struggles will be meeting every Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Westcare community room located at 180 Main Street. Anyone may attend; come as you are. Pastor Chris Carlyle leads a class for those with struggle with addiction and spiritual oppression. If you are tired of fighting the darkness alone and want recovery of your spiritual identity in Christ, please come for this unusual event. Find the path back to the light.

