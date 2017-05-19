WILLIAMSBURG, KY (05/11/2017)– On Saturday, May 6, University of the Cumberlands (UC) conferred 927 degrees during the annual commencement ceremonies. Among the graduates was Brooke Young of Irvine, KY, who earned a Master of Arts in Education degree.

“We are proud of our institution and of our graduating seniors,” said Dr. Larry Cockrum, UC President. “Today, the University family pauses to recognize you and the significance of this milestone in your life and the life of the University.”

For the first time in UC history, the University held two services to celebrate its students and their accomplishments: one in the morning for undergraduates and one in the evening for graduate and doctoral students.

