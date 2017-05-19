Harold Douglas Brandenburg, 72, of Reese Street in Irvine died Sunday, May 14, 2017, at the Baptist Health Lexington following a short illness. He was born August 6, 1944 in Estill County and was the son of the late Fred and Willie Hume Richardson Brandenburg. He was a retired United States Post Office employee and a member of the Pine Hill Baptist Church. He was a former member of the United States Army Reserves. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Mabry Brandenburg; a daughter, Leah Brandenburg Ison and husband, Robert Ison of Madison County; a son, Jason Douglas Brandenburg and wife, Tracy Brandenburg of Madison County; two sisters, Madonna Jenkins of Estill County, and Evelyn Jean Williams of Estill County; a brother, Fred Brandenburg, Jr. of Estill County; four grandchildren, Hannah Beth Ison, Natalie Ann Ison, Jesse Kate Brandenburg, and Josie Kara Brandenburg.

He was preceded in death by four sisters, Lillian Kirk, Delma Lee Lakes, Lena B. Henry, and Jo Etta Brandenburg; and two brothers, Russell Brandenburg, and James Brandenburg.

Funeral services wree conducted Wednesday, May 17, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Sherl Thomas. Burial at the Congleton Cemetery.

Richard Charles Henry, 87, of Sweet Lick Road in Irvine died Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at his home following a long illness. He was born February 18, 1930 in Estill County and was the son of the late Charlie and Lula Rawlins Henry. He was the former owner of Henry Supply and attended the Church of God. He was a veteran of the United States Marines during the Korean Conflict and a recipient of the Purple Heart. He had lived in Estill County all his life. He is survived by his wife, Nora Louise Powell Henry; a daughter, Freida Lancaster of Estill County; three sons, Tony Wayne Henry and wife, Missy Henry of Clark County, Richard Lynn Henry and wife, Patty Henry of Estill County, and Jesse Lancaster and wife, Sherrie Lancaster of Estill County; two brothers, Kenneth Henry of Estill County, and Pete Henry of Estill County; six grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Gilbert Henry, and Glenn Henry.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, May 12, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Glennis Sizemore and Bro. Delvin Reece. Burial at the Henry Cemetery.

Wendy Elizabeth Rice, 28, of Parvin Road in Irvine died Sunday, May 14, 2017, following complications of pneumonia, at Mercy Health Hospital in Fairfield, Ohio. She was born March 17, 1989 in Fayette County and was the daughter of Wendell Dale Rice, Jr. and Vanessa Kay Rice. She was a member of Outreach Holiness Church and a former member of Kappa Delta when she attended Eastern Kentucky University.

Survivors in addition to her father and mother include two daughters, Karsen Bryn Thacker, and Emerson Rice Thacker; a niece, Nola Combs; two sisters, Morgan Judith-Paige Combs and husband, Matt Combs, and Payten Blair Rice; and her most cherished friend, John Honchell.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mattie Warner and grandfather, Wendell Rice, Sr.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, May 18, at 1 p.m., at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Greg Humpbert. Burial will be at the Salem Cemetery. Friends may call between 6 and 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested toward her funeral expenses.

David Eugene “Flash” Cole, 65, of Waco, died Sunday, May 14, 2017 at Baptist Health in Lexington. He was born January 28, 1952, in Lexington, Kentucky, the son of the late Richard and Fannie Means Cole. He was a retired foreman for the Kentucky Department of Transportation. He was a long-time member of the Peacemakers Club of Kentucky and where he served as vice president.

He is survived by two sons, Alex Cole and wife, Kathy Cole of Waco and D.J. Cole and wife, Joan Cole of Nicholasville; one daughter, Toni Cole of Jackson County; two sisters, Thelma Johnson and husband, Bob Cole of Fayette County, and Jamie McKinley-Lindsey of Morehead; and seven grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Helen Langfels; and a brother, Doug Cole.

Services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 18, 2017, at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Peacemakers Cemetery at Waco. Visitation will be from 6 until 9 p.m., Wednesday and after 11 a.m., Thursday at Oldham, Roberts & Powell. Pallbearers will be Alex Cole, D. J. Cole, Shannon Walker, Jaxon Cole, Joey Ray, and Tim Casey.

Mildred L. Campbell McIntosh, 69, widow of Elzie died Saturday, May 13, 2017, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. She was a native of Estill County, a daughter of the late James and Mattie Henry Campbell. She was a homemaker and member of the Victory Tabernacle Church of God. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and spoiling her granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rachel; her siblings, Lillian White, Margie Osborne, Carrie Campbell, Bud Campbell, Harry Campbell, Russell Campbell, Ronnie Campbell, Cecil Ross, Gladys Richardson, and Bethel Miller.

Survivors include her daughters, Jackie Ash and husband, Randy Ash, Lisa Miller and husband, Randy Miller; her granddaughters, Jacqueline Roberts, and Jessica Day and husband, Whitley Day; her great-granddaughter, Macy Jo Day; her brother, Charles Campbell and wife, Loraine Campbell, and James Campbell and wife, Ruth Campbell.

Services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 19, 2017, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Geral Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakdale Cemetery. Friends may call anytime after 6 p.m., Thursday.

Pallbearers will be Randy Miller, Randy Ash, Tony Renner,, Tony Campbell, Whitley Day, and Doug Newton. Honorary pallbearers will be Jacqueline Roberts and Jessica Day.

Neffie Woosley, 91, of Harris Ferry Road in Irvine died Thursday, May 11, 2017, at her home following a long illness. She was born March 11, 1926 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Willie and Geneva Richardson Freeman. She was a retired Curlee Clothing employee and a member of the Corinth Christian Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Woosley.

She is survived by two daughters, Betty Wise and husband, Glenn Wise of Estill County, and Pauline Dunaway and husband, Linville Dunaway of Estill County; a son, Ivan “Sonny” Woosley and wife, Willene Woosley of Estill County; a sister, Gay “Tiny” Strassner of Estill County; seven grandchildren, Scott Woosley and wife, Lori Woosley, Tonia Reed and husband, Dan Reed, Paula Lee and husband, David Lee, Nelena Seales and husband, Tim Seales, James Dunaway and wife, Kimberly Dunaway, Jonathan Wise and wife, Jennifer Wise, and Stephanie Isaacs and husband, Ronnie Isaacs;

15 great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Lou Estes; two brothers, John Henry Freeman, and Ray Freeman; and two great grandchildren, Andy Reed and Davy Lee.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, May 15, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Linville Dunaway and Bro. Daniel Reed. Burial at the Wills Cemetery. Pallbearers were James Dunaway, Tyler Woosley, Jonathan Wise, Otis Freeman, Ernest Woosley, and Billy Estes.

Susan Francis Dunn, 72, of Pitts Road in Ravenna died Sunday, May 7, 2017, at her home following a long illness. She was born April 30, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois and was the daughter of the late Francis Michael and Helen Leonartson Clary. She was a retired corrections officer with the State of Ohio. She had lived in Estill County for the past year.

She is survived by a daughter, Jean Cole of Estill County; three grandchildren, Christina Brooks, Amanda Roush, and Amber Roush; and four great grandchildren, Aubry Rose, Dominic Chaey, Braydon Brooks, and Wyatt Roush.

Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.